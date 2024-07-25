Indian Govt issues ‘high’ risk warning for these Google users, personal data and banking details at risk

Chrome users, you may want to check the latest security risk warning issued by the Indian Government's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). According to the advisory, Chrome users on Mac, Linux, and Windows should all update their browsers as soon as possible to avoid the ‘high' risk security flaw that affects certain versions of Chrome.

CERT-In Warning for Chrome Users—Who Is Affected?

CERT-In states that multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Google Chrome, which could allow a hacker or malicious actor to target a system and compromise the data including personal files and banking details—putting millions of users at risk. The versions affected are:

Google Chrome for Desktop versions prior to 126.0.6478.182/183 (Windows and Mac).

Google Chrome for Desktop versions prior to 126.0.6478.182 (Linux).

Chrome Alert: What Should Chrome Users Do And How To Always Stay Safe?

As the first and only line of defence, Chrome users should download the latest Stable Channel Update for Desktop. The update versions are 126.0.6478.182/183 for Windows and Mac, and 126.0.6478.182 for Linux.

CERT-In reports that the vulnerabilities prompting this advisory exist in Google Chrome due to “inappropriate implementation in V8; type confusion in V8; out-of-bounds memory access in V8; use-after-free in Screen Capture, Media Stream, Audio, and Navigation; race condition error in DevTools.” A hacker could exploit these vulnerabilities and lead an unsuspecting victim to a “specially crafted web page.”

In simple terms, the risk of exploitation is high due to these issues, and updating immediately is essential to protect against such attacks.

In general, it is recommended to update your software—whether it be OS or apps—as soon as possible whenever the manufacturer releases an update. In today's world, hackers are advanced enough to exploit any vulnerability quickly, putting millions at risk. Therefore, updating apps and the OS should become a routine practice.

