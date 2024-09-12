 Indian Govt launched Central Suspect Registry and Samanvaya platform to combat rising cybercrime threats | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Indian Govt launched Central Suspect Registry and Samanvaya platform to combat rising cybercrime threats

Indian Govt launched Central Suspect Registry and Samanvaya platform to combat rising cybercrime threats

The Indian government introduces new tools to fight cybercrime, including the Central Suspect Registry, CFMC, and Samanvaya Platform to enhance national security and data sharing.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 12 2024, 18:25 IST
Indian Govt launched Central Suspect Registry and Samanvaya platform to combat rising cybercrime threats
The Indian government introduces new tools to combat cybercrime, including the Central Suspect Registry and Samanvaya Platform. (Unsplash)

To address the surge in cybercrime, the Indian government has rolled out several new initiatives aimed at enhancing data sharing and coordination among various stakeholders. Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah unveiled the Central Suspect Registry, the Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC), and the Samanvaya Platform, along with a training program for a specialised unit of cyber experts.

Amit Shah emphasised the growing importance of cybersecurity as a component of national security during an event in New Delhi marking the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre's (I4C) first foundation day. He stressed the need for collaborative efforts across multiple institutions to secure cyberspace effectively.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
41% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹88,999₹149,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹143,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,998₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: WhatsApp to boost Meta AI with multiple voice options to enhance personalised user interactions

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Here's an overview of the new anti-cybercrime initiatives:

Central Suspect Registry

The Central Suspect Registry will function as a nationwide database consolidating information on cybercrime suspects. Amit Shah highlighted that existing state-level registries are insufficient due to their isolation. The new registry will bridge these gaps, connecting data from all states. Managed by the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), this system will collaborate with banks and financial institutions to build a comprehensive identifier pool that aids law enforcement in tackling cyber fraud. The I4C will share lists of repeat offenders with state police and banking officials.

Also read: Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: iPad 9th Gen for under 20,000? – All you need to know

Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC)

The CFMC aims to combat online financial fraud and scams by fostering collaboration among major banks, payment processors, telecom companies, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), central agencies, and local police. The centre will also analyze cybercriminal methods using data from these stakeholders.

Samanvaya Platform

The Samanvaya Platform, or Joint Cybercrime Investigation Facilitation System, will serve as a unified data repository for cybercrime information. It is designed to improve cybercrime mapping, data sharing, and analytics, enhancing coordination among law enforcement agencies throughout India.

Also read: Google will now help you turn your notes into podcast, new AI-backed Audio Overview feature rolling out

Cyber Commandos

The government has also launched a program to establish a specialised unit of ‘Cyber Commandos.' These trained professionals will be stationed in Central Police Organizations across states and Union Territories. The initiative aims to deploy 5,000 Cyber Commandos over the next five years.

Also read: Google One Lite gets new affordable plan in India- Know what's new

In addition to these new measures, the I4C has previously introduced the Pratibimb app, which uses GIS technology to track cybercrime hotspots and activities. The I4C also operates a dedicated helpline, ‘1930,' which fielded over 3.1 million complaints in 2023.

These efforts represent a comprehensive approach to bolstering cybersecurity and improving the response to cyber threats across India.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 18:25 IST
Trending: iit graduate with 100 crore salary was fired by elon musk, now has his own ai firm apple’s launch season might not be over: after iphone 16 this month, ipad mini, m4 macs expected in october bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18 release date and time in india: iphone users to get new features on… ios 18 releasing on monday, but iphone users can stick to ios 17 for a while samsung galaxy s24 series, galaxy s23 series and others to get the new ai features with one ui 6.1.1 update pune doctor joins whatsapp group, loses 12000000: here’s what happened dyson launches new airwrap, hair dryer, wet cleaner, and headphones ahead of festive season in india- all details set up windows 11 like a pro: 10 things you must do on your new laptop microsoft paint app on windows 11 now offers easy background removal; know how to use it
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

ps5 pro

Sony PS5 Pro vs PS5: Why the price hike and is it worth paying more?
Red Dead Redemption: Unlock all 22 outfits and boost your rank with these essential tips and tricks

Red Dead Redemption: Unlock all 22 outfits and boost your rank with these essential tips and tricks
PS5 Pro's high price threatens GTA 6 success

PS5 Pro's high price threatens GTA 6 success: Why Rockstar Games should avoid Black Myth: Wukong’s mistakes
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 12: Know when to use grenades

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 12: Know when to use grenades
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is almost here – Release date, gameplay, and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network

OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets