Indian Govt launched Central Suspect Registry and Samanvaya platform to combat rising cybercrime threats

To address the surge in cybercrime, the Indian government has rolled out several new initiatives aimed at enhancing data sharing and coordination among various stakeholders. Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah unveiled the Central Suspect Registry, the Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC), and the Samanvaya Platform, along with a training program for a specialised unit of cyber experts.

Amit Shah emphasised the growing importance of cybersecurity as a component of national security during an event in New Delhi marking the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre's (I4C) first foundation day. He stressed the need for collaborative efforts across multiple institutions to secure cyberspace effectively.

Here's an overview of the new anti-cybercrime initiatives:

Central Suspect Registry

The Central Suspect Registry will function as a nationwide database consolidating information on cybercrime suspects. Amit Shah highlighted that existing state-level registries are insufficient due to their isolation. The new registry will bridge these gaps, connecting data from all states. Managed by the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), this system will collaborate with banks and financial institutions to build a comprehensive identifier pool that aids law enforcement in tackling cyber fraud. The I4C will share lists of repeat offenders with state police and banking officials.

Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC)

The CFMC aims to combat online financial fraud and scams by fostering collaboration among major banks, payment processors, telecom companies, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), central agencies, and local police. The centre will also analyze cybercriminal methods using data from these stakeholders.

Samanvaya Platform

The Samanvaya Platform, or Joint Cybercrime Investigation Facilitation System, will serve as a unified data repository for cybercrime information. It is designed to improve cybercrime mapping, data sharing, and analytics, enhancing coordination among law enforcement agencies throughout India.

Cyber Commandos

The government has also launched a program to establish a specialised unit of ‘Cyber Commandos.' These trained professionals will be stationed in Central Police Organizations across states and Union Territories. The initiative aims to deploy 5,000 Cyber Commandos over the next five years.

In addition to these new measures, the I4C has previously introduced the Pratibimb app, which uses GIS technology to track cybercrime hotspots and activities. The I4C also operates a dedicated helpline, ‘1930,' which fielded over 3.1 million complaints in 2023.

These efforts represent a comprehensive approach to bolstering cybersecurity and improving the response to cyber threats across India.