 Indian IT Ministry orders probe into Telegram amid CEO Durov's arrest in France over alleged platform misuse | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Indian IT Ministry orders probe into Telegram amid CEO Durov's arrest in France over alleged platform misuse

Indian IT Ministry orders probe into Telegram amid CEO Durov's arrest in France over alleged platform misuse

As Telegram CEO Pavel Durov faces arrest in France, India's IT Ministry launches a probe into the app's operations and potential violations within the country. Here's what you need to know.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 27 2024, 13:28 IST
Icon
Here's how to send Telegram secret messages
Indian IT Ministry orders probe into Telegram amid CEO Durov's arrest in France over alleged platform misuse
1/5 Telegram, which is seen as an alternative to WhatsApp, keeps on adding features to make the usage of the app much more user friendly and exciting. It offers several features like secret chat to provide additional safety to users. According to Telegram, secret chats are meant for people who want more secrecy than the average person and when you delete messages on your side of the conversation, the app on the other side of the secret chat will be deleted as well. (Pixabay)
Indian IT Ministry orders probe into Telegram amid CEO Durov's arrest in France over alleged platform misuse
2/5 You can also set self-destruct times for media files on the app. You can order your messages, photos, videos and files to self-destruct in a set amount of time after they have been read or opened by the recipient. The message will then disappear from both your and your friend's devices. Here is how self-destructing messages work: (Bloomberg)
Indian IT Ministry orders probe into Telegram amid CEO Durov's arrest in France over alleged platform misuse
3/5 The Self-Destruct Timer is available for all messages in Secret Chats and for media in private cloud chats. To set the timer, you simply need to tap the clock icon (in the input field on iOS, top bar on Android), and then choose the desired time limit. (Bloomberg)
Indian IT Ministry orders probe into Telegram amid CEO Durov's arrest in France over alleged platform misuse
4/5 The clock starts ticking the moment the message is displayed on the recipient's screen (gets two check marks). As soon as the time runs out, the message disappears from both devices. Also, the timer in Secret Chats only applies to messages that were sent after the timer was set. It has no effect on earlier messages. (telegram.org)
Indian IT Ministry orders probe into Telegram amid CEO Durov's arrest in France over alleged platform misuse
5/5 How to start a secret chat: Open Telegram and go to the profile of the user you want to contact then tap on the icon with three dots ‘…’. Now, select ‘Start Secret Chat’. It can be noted that Telegram secret chats are device-specific. If you start a secret chat with a friend on one of your devices, this chat will only be available on that device. If you log out, you will lose all your secret chats. You can create as many different secret chats with the same contact as you like. (Bloomberg)
Indian IT Ministry orders probe into Telegram amid CEO Durov's arrest in France over alleged platform misuse
icon View all Images
Indian authorities have launched an investigation into Telegram following CEO Pavel Durov’s arrest in France. (Reuters)

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's arrest in France has prompted the Indian IT Ministry to direct the Ministry of Home Affairs to investigate the app's operations in India. The IT Ministry seeks to determine if Telegram has faced any unresolved complaints and whether it has breached local regulations. A source informed PTI that the IT Ministry is examining the status of any pending complaints and the necessary actions against Telegram in India.

Focus on Allegations of Misuse

The IT Ministry's inquiry is focused on whether Telegram's activities in India are problematic. Reports suggest that the investigation includes allegations of misuse related to extortion and gambling on the platform. However, the probe by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is not linked to violations of the Information Technology (IT) Rules. An official stated that Telegram complies with these regulations, which require the appointment of a nodal officer and chief compliance officer, along with the publication of monthly reports. Authorities plan to review the gathered information and act according to local laws.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
22% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹108,670₹139,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹146,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: Meet Pavel Durov, billionaire CEO of messaging app Telegram, arrested by French police

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

French Detention and Platform's Response

On August 25, French authorities detained Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, accusing him of failing to moderate criminal activities on the platform effectively. The French claim that Durov's negligence allowed illegal activities such as fraud, drug trafficking, organised crime, and terrorism to proliferate on Telegram. Telegram has countered these allegations, calling them "absurd" and asserting that Durov has "nothing to hide." The company maintains that it adheres to EU laws, including the Digital Services Act. Durov is facing up to 96 hours of questioning, after which he may either be charged or released.

Also read: Indian-origin Kevan Parekh to become Apple's new CFO in 2025: All you need to know about the new leader

In a statement on X, Telegram stated that Durov frequently travels across Europe and criticised the claim that the platform or its owner is responsible for the misuse of Telegram. The company asserted that it follows EU regulations and continuously improves its moderation practices. Telegram also addressed rumours suggesting that the app might be removed from the App Store or automatically deleted from users' devices, stating that these claims are false.

Also read: Lenovo employee fired for peeing in hotel lobby; Demands company to pay 126000000 for...

Ongoing Conflict Over Content Moderation

This legal dispute highlights the ongoing conflict between Telegram's commitment to privacy and the increasing demand for stricter content moderation from Western governments.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 13:28 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it apple iphone 16 ‘glowtime’ event set for september 9: apple watch ultra 3, airpods 4, and everything you can expect google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature google keep rolls out new useful ai-backed feature for android users: what is it and how it works how to disable ‘people you may know’ friend suggestions on facebook whatsapp disappearing messages: 5 things you need to know zomato’s new feature: order food online today and get delivery after 2 days how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them will your friends find out your secret if you make a facebook dating profile? know now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 27: Get a chance to win exclusive rewards for free
Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download
Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years

Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years
GTA 6

GTA 6 expected PC requirements: Prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release
GTA 6

GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here’s how it looks like

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives:Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives: Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
iPhone 15

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus price cut on Amazon! Check offers, discounts on 256GB variants
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets