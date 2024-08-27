Indian IT Ministry orders probe into Telegram amid CEO Durov's arrest in France over alleged platform misuse

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's arrest in France has prompted the Indian IT Ministry to direct the Ministry of Home Affairs to investigate the app's operations in India. The IT Ministry seeks to determine if Telegram has faced any unresolved complaints and whether it has breached local regulations. A source informed PTI that the IT Ministry is examining the status of any pending complaints and the necessary actions against Telegram in India.

Focus on Allegations of Misuse

The IT Ministry's inquiry is focused on whether Telegram's activities in India are problematic. Reports suggest that the investigation includes allegations of misuse related to extortion and gambling on the platform. However, the probe by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is not linked to violations of the Information Technology (IT) Rules. An official stated that Telegram complies with these regulations, which require the appointment of a nodal officer and chief compliance officer, along with the publication of monthly reports. Authorities plan to review the gathered information and act according to local laws.

French Detention and Platform's Response

On August 25, French authorities detained Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, accusing him of failing to moderate criminal activities on the platform effectively. The French claim that Durov's negligence allowed illegal activities such as fraud, drug trafficking, organised crime, and terrorism to proliferate on Telegram. Telegram has countered these allegations, calling them "absurd" and asserting that Durov has "nothing to hide." The company maintains that it adheres to EU laws, including the Digital Services Act. Durov is facing up to 96 hours of questioning, after which he may either be charged or released.

In a statement on X, Telegram stated that Durov frequently travels across Europe and criticised the claim that the platform or its owner is responsible for the misuse of Telegram. The company asserted that it follows EU regulations and continuously improves its moderation practices. Telegram also addressed rumours suggesting that the app might be removed from the App Store or automatically deleted from users' devices, stating that these claims are false.

Ongoing Conflict Over Content Moderation

This legal dispute highlights the ongoing conflict between Telegram's commitment to privacy and the increasing demand for stricter content moderation from Western governments.