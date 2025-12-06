Indian Railways is taking a technological step to protect wildlife and improve train safety by expanding the use of an AI-based Intrusion Detection System (IDS) to monitor elephant movement along railway tracks. The system has been implemented over 141 route kilometres on the Northeast Frontier Railway and sends real-time alerts to train operators and station control rooms whenever elephants approach the tracks. This allows train staff to take timely action and avoid collisions.

How the AI System Works

The IDS includes optical fibre sensing technology with artificial intelligence to detect vibrations and movement patterns near railway tracks. When the system senses the presence of an elephant or other large animals, it immediately alerts loco pilots and station personnel. This early warning enables trains to slow down or stop if necessary, while control rooms coordinate preventive measures across neighbouring sections. According to reports from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), this approach adds a proactive layer of safety in areas prone to elephant movement.

Building on this initiative, Indian Railways has awarded tenders to extend the AI-based system to an additional 981 route kilometres across the national network. Officials said the expansion aims to cover vulnerable wildlife zones, which will create a technology-enabled buffer that can reduce the risks of accidents. The system also provides structured, actionable data, which supports railway staff in monitoring and managing train operations near wildlife corridors more effectively than relying solely on manual patrolling or visual observation.

A Step Toward Technology-Driven Safety

The introduction of the IDS forms part of a broader strategy by Indian Railways to adopt technology-driven safety solutions. It complements other initiatives such as predictive maintenance, advanced signalling, and AI-powered monitoring of trackside assets. Authorities hope that integrating these technologies will enhance safety for both wildlife and passengers, while also strengthening the Railways' digital infrastructure. With the IDS rollout, the Railways is moving toward a predictive, technology-enabled approach that addresses long-standing concerns over elephant–train collisions.