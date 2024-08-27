 Indian-origin Kevan Parekh to become Apple’s new CFO in 2025: All you need to know about the new leader | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Indian-origin Kevan Parekh to become Apple’s new CFO in 2025: All you need to know about the new leader

Indian-origin Kevan Parekh to become Apple’s new CFO in 2025: All you need to know about the new leader

Kevan Parekh is going to be the new Apple CFO, but he’s not new to Apple, having worked for the company for more than a decade.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 27 2024, 12:31 IST
Indian-origin Kevan Parekh to become Apple’s new CFO in 2025: All you need to know about the new leader
Kevan Parekh is the latest Indian-origin leader to take helm at one of the world's top tech companies. (Apple)

Kevan Parekh will be Apple's new chief financial officer (CFO) starting next year, as he replaces the current CFO, Luca Maestri. This major change will come into effect from 1 January 2025, as Maestri steps down from his role at the iPhone maker. Kevan Parekh is an Indian-origin electrical engineer who has previously worked in leadership positions at Thomson Reuters and General Motors.

Also Read: “Never work for an Indian manager”: Microsoft employee based in Europe ‘warns' in Reddit post

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 512GB
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹100,600₹109,900
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹134,900
Buy now
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,499₹79,900
Buy now
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹146,999₹159,900
Buy now

Kevan Parekh: The Latest Indian-Origin Leader At A Global Tech Giant

Kevan Parekh isn't new to Apple; in fact, he's been working as Vice President in the Finance and Product Marketing team at Apple in Cupertino. Parekh has been with Apple for more than 11 years now, having joined the tech giant in June 2013 after his four-year stint at Thomson Reuters. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Prior to working at Thomson Reuters, he worked for General Motors, where he was the Director of Business Development at New York's Treasurer's Office and also served as the Regional Treasurer for General Motors in Zurich.

Parekh holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime' event set for September 9: Apple Watch Ultra 3, AirPods 4, and everything you can expect

Here's What Apple CEO Tim Cook Said

Apple CEO Tim Cook praised Parekh on this development, saying: “For more than a decade, Kevan has been an indispensable member of Apple's finance leadership team, and he understands the company inside and out. His sharp intellect, wise judgment, and financial brilliance make him the perfect choice to be Apple's next CFO.”

Notably, Luca Maestri is not another one of the key executives to depart from Apple. He will retain his role over the Corporate Services teams, information systems, information security, and real estate development functions. Furthermore, he will report to Tim Cook.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch timeline tipped: Apple's powerful mid-ranger expected to launch in…

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 12:31 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it apple iphone 16 ‘glowtime’ event set for september 9: apple watch ultra 3, airpods 4, and everything you can expect google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature google keep rolls out new useful ai-backed feature for android users: what is it and how it works how to disable ‘people you may know’ friend suggestions on facebook whatsapp disappearing messages: 5 things you need to know zomato’s new feature: order food online today and get delivery after 2 days how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them will your friends find out your secret if you make a facebook dating profile? know now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 27: Get a chance to win exclusive rewards for free
Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download
Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years

Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years
GTA 6

GTA 6 expected PC requirements: Prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release
GTA 6

GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here’s how it looks like

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives:Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives: Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
iPhone 15

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus price cut on Amazon! Check offers, discounts on 256GB variants
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets