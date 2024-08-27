Indian-origin Kevan Parekh to become Apple’s new CFO in 2025: All you need to know about the new leader

Kevan Parekh will be Apple's new chief financial officer (CFO) starting next year, as he replaces the current CFO, Luca Maestri. This major change will come into effect from 1 January 2025, as Maestri steps down from his role at the iPhone maker. Kevan Parekh is an Indian-origin electrical engineer who has previously worked in leadership positions at Thomson Reuters and General Motors.

Kevan Parekh: The Latest Indian-Origin Leader At A Global Tech Giant

Kevan Parekh isn't new to Apple; in fact, he's been working as Vice President in the Finance and Product Marketing team at Apple in Cupertino. Parekh has been with Apple for more than 11 years now, having joined the tech giant in June 2013 after his four-year stint at Thomson Reuters.

Prior to working at Thomson Reuters, he worked for General Motors, where he was the Director of Business Development at New York's Treasurer's Office and also served as the Regional Treasurer for General Motors in Zurich.

Parekh holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan.

Here's What Apple CEO Tim Cook Said

Apple CEO Tim Cook praised Parekh on this development, saying: “For more than a decade, Kevan has been an indispensable member of Apple's finance leadership team, and he understands the company inside and out. His sharp intellect, wise judgment, and financial brilliance make him the perfect choice to be Apple's next CFO.”

Notably, Luca Maestri is not another one of the key executives to depart from Apple. He will retain his role over the Corporate Services teams, information systems, information security, and real estate development functions. Furthermore, he will report to Tim Cook.

