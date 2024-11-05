Indian-origin Microsoft CEO takes ₹46 crore salary cut, his annual package is…
Nadella took ₹46,26,85,025 cut in his cash compensation. He was originally slated to get $10.7 million in cash incentive.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is one of the most renowned tech leaders in the world. Known for his vision and business acumen, Nadella took Microsoft to new heights after taking over the lead of the company. Apart from being the chief executive of one of the biggest companies in the world, Satya Nadella is also among the highest paid tech CEOs. As per a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Satya Nadella's salary surged by 63% in fiscal year 2024, reaching nearly around ₹665 crore. The IIT graduate's stock awards saw a significant jump as Nadella asked for reduction in his cash compensation, citing cybersecurity concerns.
Also read: Android Auto will no longer work for these users, here's what you can do
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Silver
- 4 GB RAM
- 128 GB SSD
- Silver
- 16 GB RAM
- 256 GB SSD
- Platinum Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB SSD
- Black
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB SSD
According to the filing, Nadella took ₹46,26,85,025 cut in his cash compensation. He was originally slated to get $10.7 million in cash incentive, however he only took $5.2 million for fiscal year 2024.
Reports indicate that for the fiscal year 2024, Satya Nadella's total compensation includes $71.2 million (around ₹600 crore) in stock awards. In addition, he will receive $5.2 million (roughly ₹44 crore) through a non-equity incentive plan, a base salary of $2.5 million (over ₹21 crore), and $170,000 (approximately ₹15 lakh) in other forms of compensation. However, his cash incentive has decreased from $10.7 million to $5.2 million, bringing his total cash-based earnings to about $7.87 million.
Also read: OpenAI introduces ChatGPT search: Know what it is and how it works
Since assuming the role of CEO in 2014, Nadella has overseen a remarkable transformation at Microsoft, driving the company's revenue to triple, now standing at $245.1 billion, and increasing its net income fourfold to $88.1 billion.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71730785346104