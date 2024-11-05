Indian-origin Microsoft CEO takes 46 crore salary cut, his annual package is…

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is one of the most renowned tech leaders in the world. Known for his vision and business acumen, Nadella took Microsoft to new heights after taking over the lead of the company. Apart from being the chief executive of one of the biggest companies in the world, Satya Nadella is also among the highest paid tech CEOs. As per a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Satya Nadella's salary surged by 63% in fiscal year 2024, reaching nearly around ₹665 crore. The IIT graduate's stock awards saw a significant jump as Nadella asked for reduction in his cash compensation, citing cybersecurity concerns.

According to the filing, Nadella took ₹46,26,85,025 cut in his cash compensation. He was originally slated to get $10.7 million in cash incentive, however he only took $5.2 million for fiscal year 2024.

Reports indicate that for the fiscal year 2024, Satya Nadella's total compensation includes $71.2 million (around ₹600 crore) in stock awards. In addition, he will receive $5.2 million (roughly ₹44 crore) through a non-equity incentive plan, a base salary of $2.5 million (over ₹21 crore), and $170,000 (approximately ₹15 lakh) in other forms of compensation. However, his cash incentive has decreased from $10.7 million to $5.2 million, bringing his total cash-based earnings to about $7.87 million.

Since assuming the role of CEO in 2014, Nadella has overseen a remarkable transformation at Microsoft, driving the company's revenue to triple, now standing at $245.1 billion, and increasing its net income fourfold to $88.1 billion.



