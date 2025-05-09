Latest Tech News Tech Tech News India-Pak tensions: Top apps and websites to stay informed and safe

India-Pak tensions: Top apps and websites to stay informed and safe

With rising tensions between India and Pakistan, it is crucial to stay informed and safe. Here are the top safety apps and websites to help during emergencies.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 09 2025, 08:49 IST
India-Pak tensions
Check out these emergency tools and apps to stay alert amid India-Pakistan border tensions. (Unsplash)

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), access to reliable safety tools has become more essential than ever. In situations such as these, tools that can provide alerts, share real-time updates, and help you get in touch with authorities or loved ones are critical. There are several mobile applications and websites in India that offer these services to help people act quickly in times of crisis, whether due to military conflict or natural disaster. We have listed some of those to help you get immediate help in times of crisis.

Key Emergency and Safety Platforms in India

112 India (ERSS)

The Government of India operates the Emergency Response Support System. Citizens can call 112 or reach help through SMS, email, web portal, or SOS signals. It serves as a single platform for various emergencies.

Also read: No seat, no entry: Indian Railways to tighten travel rules from this date

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

CitizenCOP

This app enables users to report crimes anonymously and receive alerts. It also supports SOS messages for quick help and offers other safety features like incident reporting.

bSafe

The app includes tools like voice-activated alarms, live audio streaming, fake calls, and real-time tracking. It is designed to support both individual users and workplaces during emergencies.

Also read: Google unveils Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview with major coding upgrades ahead of I/O 2025 - Details

NDMA Website

The National Disaster Management Authority's portal provides guidelines, public advisories, and updated disaster response plans for citizens.

Sachet App

Launched by NDMA, this app delivers location-based alerts on events such as floods, earthquakes, and cyclones, helping people act on time.

Also read: AC buying guide: 5 things to know before get a new air conditioner

Himmat App

Developed by Delhi Police, this app supports women's safety. Users can send alerts with location and media files directly to the police and trusted contacts.

MySafetipin

This platform offers safety scores for neighbourhoods and routes using crowd-sourced data. It helps users pick safer travel paths and share their location live.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to be world's slimmest foldable- Here's what we know

Apart from these apps, individuals are advised to monitor official updates from verified government and police social media accounts on platforms like X, Facebook, and Instagram. Tools like Google Maps and Assistant can also help locate essential services such as police stations and hospitals nearby.

Disclaimer: This list is for informational purposes. Always verify apps and websites before use and follow official government advisories during emergencies.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 May, 08:49 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Apple Arcade June 2025 games

Apple Arcade to add UNO: Arcade edition, What the Car? and more in June game lineup
GTA 6 PlayStation 5

GTA 6 trailer spark speculation over potential Sony-Rockstar partnership
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 trailer 2 reveals new protagonists, action-packed story, and Vice City chaos
Gears of War: Reloaded

Gears of War: Reloaded game set to launch across consoles and PC on August 26
GTA 6

GTA 6 launch delayed: 5 classic games to dive into while you wait

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets