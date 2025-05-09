India-Pak tensions: Top apps and websites to stay informed and safe

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), access to reliable safety tools has become more essential than ever. In situations such as these, tools that can provide alerts, share real-time updates, and help you get in touch with authorities or loved ones are critical. There are several mobile applications and websites in India that offer these services to help people act quickly in times of crisis, whether due to military conflict or natural disaster. We have listed some of those to help you get immediate help in times of crisis.

Key Emergency and Safety Platforms in India

112 India (ERSS)

The Government of India operates the Emergency Response Support System. Citizens can call 112 or reach help through SMS, email, web portal, or SOS signals. It serves as a single platform for various emergencies.

CitizenCOP

This app enables users to report crimes anonymously and receive alerts. It also supports SOS messages for quick help and offers other safety features like incident reporting.

bSafe

The app includes tools like voice-activated alarms, live audio streaming, fake calls, and real-time tracking. It is designed to support both individual users and workplaces during emergencies.

NDMA Website

The National Disaster Management Authority's portal provides guidelines, public advisories, and updated disaster response plans for citizens.

Sachet App

Launched by NDMA, this app delivers location-based alerts on events such as floods, earthquakes, and cyclones, helping people act on time.

Himmat App

Developed by Delhi Police, this app supports women's safety. Users can send alerts with location and media files directly to the police and trusted contacts.

MySafetipin



This platform offers safety scores for neighbourhoods and routes using crowd-sourced data. It helps users pick safer travel paths and share their location live.

Apart from these apps, individuals are advised to monitor official updates from verified government and police social media accounts on platforms like X, Facebook, and Instagram. Tools like Google Maps and Assistant can also help locate essential services such as police stations and hospitals nearby.

Disclaimer: This list is for informational purposes. Always verify apps and websites before use and follow official government advisories during emergencies.