The second half of 2024 proved to be a turning point. Many companies resumed hiring after a slow start to the year, largely due to the rapid pace of digital transformation. With businesses shifting focus to automation, cloud solutions, and advanced tech tools, the need for skilled professionals is rising fast.

Looking ahead to 2025, roles such as software developers, DevOps engineers, AI specialists, and cybersecurity experts are expected to be among the most sought-after. The tech industry is also witnessing increasing demand for data professionals such as analysts, engineers, and scientists, as companies rely more on insights and automation.

What to expect from this rise in growth?

The buzz around Generative AI (Gen-AI) is also playing a major part in this growth. As more companies explore the use of Gen-AI in their services, the need for specialised professionals in this space is going up. Positions that focus on algorithms, AI safety, and generative tools are seeing a rise in both demand and pay. This space alone is projected to create 1 million new jobs by 2028. Not only are these roles growing in number, but salaries in these areas are expected to increase by 25–30% compared to the previous year.

Interestingly, the tech hiring boost isn't just limited to traditional IT companies. Sectors like banking, finance, and telecom are also on the lookout for digital experts. These industries are investing more in tech upgrades and turning to skilled professionals to support this shift.

Another area making waves is India's gig economy in IT. Freelancers and short-term contract professionals are becoming key players. With more flexible work models in place, companies are tapping into this talent pool for project-based roles, especially in tier I and tier II cities.

India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are also playing a big role in the job growth story. Between 2018-19 and 2023-24, GCCs created over 6 lakh jobs. By 2030, they are expected to employ between 2.5 to 2.8 million professionals, showing just how quickly this space is expanding.

Meanwhile, India's tech gig economy is set to triple by 2030, potentially employing 24 million people. What's interesting is that this demand is expected to be evenly spread between tier I and tier II cities.