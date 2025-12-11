India’s e-Passport explained: Eligibility, application fees and how it works

A growing number of citizens are turning to India's new e-Passport system as the government expands its rollout. The document uses electronic technology to secure personal data, and many applicants are now choosing it while applying for fresh passports or renewals.

The Ministry of External Affairs has already issued around 80 lakh e-Passports within India and about 62,000 through missions abroad. With lakhs of citizens already opting for the new system, let's take a closer look at what it is, how it works, and what the application fee is.

What is an e-Passport?

An e-Passport works like a regular Indian passport but carries an electronic chip inside the back cover. The chip stores personal and biometric information, including fingerprints, facial recognition data and digital signatures. Officials can match the printed details with the chip-stored information, which helps prevent tampering or misuse.

The document also includes a gold-coloured symbol on the cover, which identifies it as a chip-enabled passport. The chip supports faster scanning at airport counters, allowing quicker identity checks and shorter queues during immigration processes.

Application Fee for an e-Passport

The government charges the same fee for an e-Passport as it does for a standard passport. Under the regular application category, the price is:

Rs. 1,500 for a 36-page booklet

Rs. 2,000 for a 60-page booklet

Tatkal applicants must pay additional charges. Authorities have clarified that the e-Passport is not a separate category but an upgraded version of the existing passport with added security features.

Who Can Apply?

Any Indian citizen eligible for a regular passport can apply for an e-Passport. The service is currently available at select Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs). Applicants are advised to check whether their local centre has started issuing chip-enabled passports before booking an appointment.

The government is planning to extend the facility to more centres across the country. The phased rollout aims to make the upgraded passport available to both new applicants and those renewing expired documents.