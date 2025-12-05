menu
IndiGo flights disrupted by new FDTL rules: What it is and how to check your flight live status

How India’s stricter pilot duty rules are affecting flight schedules, causing delays and pushing airlines to rethink crew planning during a peak travel period. Explained.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 05 2025, 10:35 IST
IndiGo
IndiGo is facing a huge backlash due to sudden schedule changes resulting in hundreds of flight cancellations. (PTI)

India's aviation sector is witnessing widespread disruption as airlines move into the first full month of the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). The updated fatigue-management rules have coincided with winter schedules, a tight pilot roster, and technical delays, resulting in large-scale operational challenges. IndiGo has faced the most visible impact, with more than 300 cancellations reported over two days and on-time performance dropping to 35 per cent. Passengers at major airports, including Mumbai and Bengaluru, have seen long waiting lines as the airline works to restore regular operations.

The current situation has pushed pilot duty regulations into national focus, especially as demand for air travel continues to rise.

How to Check IndiGo Flight Status Online

1. Open IndiGo's flight status page or app: https://www.goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html

2. Choose the option to search by flight number or PNR.

3. Enter the required details, including the flight number or PNR.

4. Select departure or arrival and choose the travel date.

5. Click “Search Flight” to view the live status.

What FDTL Rules Mean

FDTL norms outline how long pilots can remain on duty, how many hours they may fly, and the minimum rest they must receive between duties. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) updated these standards in January 2024 after reviewing fatigue data and international practices. The changes aim to reduce safety risks linked to insufficient rest.

The rules now in effect include:

  • A minimum of 48 consecutive hours of weekly rest
  • Redefinition of night hours to 00:00–06:00 instead of 00:00–05:00
  • A cap of two night landings, down from six
  • A limit of two consecutive night duties
  • Mandatory quarterly fatigue reporting and roster-related adjustments

Why the Rules are Being Discussed Again

Why Fatigue Rules Matter

Fatigue-related risk remains a major safety concern in global aviation. Regulators emphasise the need for adequate rest, especially for early-morning departures and night operations. India's updated framework seeks to match international standards by reducing duty intensity and expanding rest windows.

However, the shift increases planning complexity. Airlines note that transitions often require more pilots or reworked schedules, which can lead to short-term capacity constraints, cancellations, and higher operating costs. The current disruptions reflect the challenge of balancing safety requirements with operational continuity.

First Published Date: 05 Dec, 10:32 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets