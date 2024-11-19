IndiGo flyers get 4 month free Spotify Premium: Exclusive music offer for bookings until 2025

IndiGo has introduced a new offer for its travellers, adding a musical touch to their journey. Through a collaboration with global streaming service Spotify, the airline is providing a complimentary four-month subscription to Spotify Premium for both domestic and international flight bookings.

This initiative aims to enhance the in-flight experience by bringing passengers closer to their favourite music, podcasts, and audiobooks, as part of IndiGo's ongoing effort to connect entertainment with travel. The partnership allows eligible flyers to enjoy the Spotify Premium Individual Plan, offering access to an extensive library of content during their travels and beyond.

To be eligible for this offer, passengers must book flights through IndiGo's official website or mobile app. The complimentary subscription is valid for four months, starting from the date of activation. However, only new users of Spotify can claim the offer, and those who have previously subscribed to the Premium plan are excluded. The offer is available until October 3, 2025, and is tied to a specific flight booking (PNR). After the trial period ends, users will be automatically billed at ₹119 per month unless they cancel the subscription before the next charge cycle.

Passengers can also customise their music experience by creating playlists based on their travel destinations, adding a unique personal touch to their flights. For example, those flying to Varanasi or Mumbai could enjoy playlists curated for those locations.

To redeem the Spotify Premium offer, passengers need to follow these steps:

1. After booking a flight, check your email for a message about the Spotify offer.

2. Open the email and follow the instructions, which include a link to the Spotify redemption page.

3. Click on the link and follow the steps to activate the subscription.

4. Make sure to redeem the offer within the offer period or up to two months after the promotion ends.

5. Ensure that your flight booking remains intact, as any cancellations will result in forfeiting the offer.

This collaboration showcases IndiGo's effort to enhance travel with entertainment, making the journey as enjoyable as the destination. Passengers can immerse themselves in curated audio experiences, creating memories that last beyond the flight.