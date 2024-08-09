IndiGo is giving free Apple iPad to these pilots to reduce weight of paper in-flight

IndiGo is giving free iPads to its ATR pilots in a bid to reduce the weight of paper, which according to the airline claims to reduce carbon footprint. IndiGo has announced the launch of its ‘NextGen EFB' program, equipping all ATR pilots with individual iPad 9th generation devices.

Indigo NextGen EFB scheme

“The ‘NextGen EFB' program equips pilots with faster, more efficient, and brighter iPad 9th generation devices, featuring the powerful A13 Bionic chip and a 10.2-inch Retina display. This empowers pilots with pre-loaded documents, charts, and an onboard performance tool for precise aircraft monitoring,” according to a statement by IndiGo.

IndiGo introduced Electronic Flight Bags (EFBs) on its ATR fleet in 2020, IndiGo has operated approximately 450,000 flights using this technology. “Digitisation of EFB has yielded significant improvements in operational efficiency and a reduction of 15kg of paper from each ATR cockpit, contributing to a smaller carbon footprint,” said the airline.

"We're thrilled to be launching the 'NextGen EFB' program, a significant milestone in IndiGo's commitment to technological advancement and our valued pilots. This program not only enhances operational efficiency but also empowers our ATR pilots with the latest tools and resources. We're starting with existing EFB applications in Phase I, with plans to expand functionality and eventually achieve a completely paperless ATR cockpit in Phase II. We will also integrate the Electronic Flight Folder (EFF), which will revolutionise our current paper processes by automatically importing flight briefing folders to your EFB devices before each flight. As we embark on this exciting phase, we will continue to introduce innovative technologies designed to streamline our operations and improve customer experience,” said Captain Ashim Mittra, Senior Vice President Flight Operations, IndiGo.

This program is said to offer pilots greater flexibility and control over their pre-flight preparations, training, and continuous learning. Additionally, the ‘NextGen EFB' iPads facilitate seamless communication between pilots and the company, according to IndoGo.