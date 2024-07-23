 Infinix unveils new 720-degree spheretech NFC technology: Here's everything you need to know | Tech News
Infinix has introduced a new 720-degree SphereTech NFC technology, promising significant improvements over existing NFC systems. This innovation enhances both the signal range and card reading area, aiming to address transaction failures and card readability issues.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 23 2024, 06:53 IST
Infinix's new 720-degree SphereTech NFC technology offers doubled signal range and a 200% increase in card reading area, enhancing transaction reliability and usability across different angles. (representative image) (Unsplash)

Infinix, a consumer technology brand, has announced the launch of its latest innovation in near-field communication (NFC) technology, known as the 720-degree SphereTech NFC. This new technology represents an advancement over existing NFC solutions by enhancing both signal range and card reading area. However, the company has yet to disclose which smartphones will feature this new technology.

Advancements in NFC Technology

Infinix describes the 720-degree SphereTech NFC as a proprietary and patented technology that significantly improves upon current NFC capabilities. According to the company, this new technology doubles the signal range compared to existing NFC systems and expands the card reading area by 200 per cent. These enhancements aim to address common issues related to transaction failures and card readability in NFC-enabled devices.

Li Cao, Senior Manager of the NFC Department at Infinix, explained that the development of the 720-degree SphereTech NFC was driven by a commitment to innovation and user needs. The new technology is designed to enhance the functionality of NFC applications, providing users with more reliable and secure interactions from various angles. Infinix claims that smartphones equipped with SphereTech NFC will be able to complete transactions when tapped on the front, back, and top sides, thanks to the expanded signal coverage and improved stability.

Technical Aspects and Historical Context

The company did not detail the technical specifics of the SphereTech NFC, such as spatial layout, signal compatibility, and material type configuration. Nonetheless, Infinix highlights that the main benefit of this technology is its reduction of angle limitations, resulting in more reliable transaction interactions.

NFC technology itself has been in use since 2006, starting with the Nokia 6131. The technology allows for the quick exchange of data between devices by simply touching them together. The Google Nexus S, introduced in 2011, was the first Android smartphone to feature NFC, which is commonly used for making transactions at retail touchpoints.

In summary, Infinix's new 720-degree SphereTech NFC aims to advance the usability and reliability of NFC technology, though further details on its implementation in specific devices are awaited.

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 06:53 IST
