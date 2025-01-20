Instagram has long been known for its square posts and square grids, but recently, the Meta-owned social giant unveiled a new tall grid on user profiles. This was quite a polarising move, with many users in favour of the change while others voiced negative feedback. This change disrupted many Instagram profiles, particularly for users who had carefully curated their grids, meticulously planning posts to create a specific aesthetic. The introduction of the taller grid structure upset this balance for many. In response to the backlash, Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, has acknowledged the issue and taken corrective actions.

Here's What Instagram Is Bringing Soon

On Instagram, Mosseri admitted that the change was sudden and that the platform failed to give users prior heads up. To address the concerns, Instagram plans to refine the profile structure over the next few months and increase user control.

“The goal is a simpler, cleaner place that maintains, and even increases, creator control,” Mosseri said.

Mosseri justified the taller grid by explaining that most photos and videos today are vertical rectangles, and the updated structure better accommodates such content. However, he recognised that many users carefully curate their feeds, and the update disrupted their efforts.

As part of a remedial approach, Instagram will soon allow users to customise their thumbnails, enabling them to realign their posts and restore their grids to their original appearance.

Additional changes are coming to Instagram profiles as well. The highlights tab will be moved into the grid and presented as a separate tab. Moreover, Instagram is developing a tool that will let users reorder their entire grid, giving them more customisation options.

Another upcoming feature will allow users to post directly to their grid, bypassing the feed entirely. These posts will not appear to followers but will reflect directly on the user's profile.

When Are These Changes Rolling Out?

Instagram has announced that these updates will be implemented over the next few months, and users have been given a heads-up to avoid further surprises. Mosseri concluded, saying, “This plan might change as we iterate over the next couple months, but I'm hoping sharing our intentions early will help avoid any more harsh surprises. More to come.”

Mosseri's Instagram Post: