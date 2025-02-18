Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Instagram dislike button for comments goes into testing- Know how it will work

Instagram is testing a new dislike button to filter negative comments and make the space more friendly.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 18 2025, 09:18 IST
Instagram dislike button may roll out soon as testing has been confirmed. (unsplash)

Meta-owned social media platform, Instagram has been going through several changes recently with new features, UI changes, and others. Now, the platform is reportedly working on a new “dislike button” for the comment section which is currently being tested before the initial rollout. Instagram head Adam Mosseri has also confirmed about testing of a new dislike button and what purpose it will solve for users. Therefore, know more about this new Instagram addition and how it will impact the user experience in terms of interacting with comments on Feed posts and reels. 

Instagram dislike button

Adam Mosseri shared a Threads post confirming the testing on the dislike button on Instagram. This new button has been integrated into the comments section of Feed posts and reels, allowing users to show their discomfort with certain comments and the algorithm will instantly bring such comments lower in ranking. Instagram head also clarified the speculations surrounding content ranking and that it will only be integrated for the comment sections. Additionally, to enhance privacy Instagram will not show the dislike count or if someone has pressed on the button. This new dislike button claims to “ help make comments more friendly on Instagram.” 

In simpler terms, this new button will filter out the negative comments and rank the comments down with greater dislike taps. This way Instagram users can maintain a more friendly space in the comments section by avoiding any harsh or inappropriate comments. As of now, the Instagram dislike button is being tested and only a few fraction of users can see the new button. Additionally, the company has not confirmed the timeline for a public release. Therefore, we will have to wait for the public rollout to know how the new button will actually function and impact user experience.

Instagram features: What's new

In recent weeks, Instagram has been making significant changes to the social media app. The company recently introduced a new portrait grid for Instagram profiles which is not appreciated by many. On the other hand, the company has expanded Teen Accounts to India giving parents the required control to set daily limits on app usage.

