    Home Tech News Instagram DOWN! Thousands of users face issues accessing the app due to outage

    Instagram DOWN! Thousands of users face issues accessing the app due to outage

    Instagram down: Thousands of users face trouble logging in and accessing the platform in the morning of March 9. Reports suggest the outage is global.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 09 2023, 10:09 IST
    Instagram users can share stories on Close Friends list; check steps here
    Instagram
    1/5 If you are an Instagram user and are not comfortable in sharing your images, videos, among others with all via Instagram stories then you can create a Close Friends list and share your story with only the people on that list. It can also be known that with stories, you can share photos and videos that disappear from your profile, feed and messages after 24 hours, unless you add them to your profile as story highlights. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    2/5 It can be noted that people on your Close Friends list will know they are on it, but they can't see who else is on the list. Only you can see your close friends list, and no one can request to be added. (AP)
    Instagram
    3/5 If someone has added you to their list, you will see a green badge when you're viewing their stories and a green ring around their profile photo. So, here are the steps you need to follow to create your close friends list: (Pexels)
    Instagram
    4/5 Instagram: How to create Close Friends list- Tap profile or your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile. Then click at the top right, then tap Close Friends. Scroll down to Suggestions (Android) or Suggested (iPhone). Tap Add next to the people who you want to add to your Close Friends list. You can also tap Search to search for a friend. (Pixabay)
    instagram
    5/5 Instagram: How to share a story with your close friends list- Tap at the top or swipe right anywhere in feed, then scroll to Story at the bottom. Then click at the bottom of the screen to take a photo, or tap and hold to record a video. To choose a photo from your phone's library or gallery, swipe up anywhere on the screen. When you are ready to share, tap Close Friends in the bottom left. (REUTERS)
    instagram
    View all Images
    Instagram goes down for thousands of users. The outage has affected people globally. (Unsplash)

    Instagram down: On the morning of March 9, today, the popular social media platform Instagram went down for a large number of users. In what appears to be a global outage, Instagram users are suffering issues in logging into the platform, accessing the feed, opening DMs and in other areas. As per reports, as many as 30,000 people have been affected by this issue. The reason behind this outage is not known at the moment, but the platform faced a similar issue in July 2022 when the servers suffered a downtime. The issue is still ongoing, although some users have said they were able to access the app eventually.

    According to DownDetector, an independent outage monitoring website, the first spike began at around 7 AM in the morning and the reports peaked at around 8:30 AM. Among the issues faced by users, 54 percent claimed issues in connecting with the server, 32 percent said they faced problems while using the app and 14 percent were not able to log in. 

    Instagram down, outage frustrates users

    The issue appears to be a global one as multiple regions have been hit by the outage. DownDetector has highlighted a number of countries which have been affected, with the UK, India and Australia appearing to be the worst affected regions. 

    Although the issues are widespread and is affecting multiple functionalities of the platform, majority of the users have said they are struggling with accessing the feed, explore and Reels page in particular.

    Many users have rushed to Twitter in order to tweet about the issue as well as to post memes and jokes around the situation.

    One user tweeted, “Am I the only one who Instagram down? Reels and explore page aren't loading”. 

    Another user reported, "Is @instagram down for anyone else. Fees is completely blank other than stories at the top still. Messages being slow. "can't refresh feed" pop up popping up over and over". 

    Last time Instagram suffered an outage was on October 31, which was also the Halloween day, when many users received a message upon logging into the platform which said, “Instagram account suspended”, while others noticed their followers count decreasing. The issue last around 8 hours. 

     

     

    First Published Date: 09 Mar, 09:51 IST
