Instagram DOWN! Thousands of users face issues accessing the app due to outage

Instagram down: On the morning of March 9, today, the popular social media platform Instagram went down for a large number of users. In what appears to be a global outage, Instagram users are suffering issues in logging into the platform, accessing the feed, opening DMs and in other areas. As per reports, as many as 30,000 people have been affected by this issue. The reason behind this outage is not known at the moment, but the platform faced a similar issue in July 2022 when the servers suffered a downtime. The issue is still ongoing, although some users have said they were able to access the app eventually.

According to DownDetector, an independent outage monitoring website, the first spike began at around 7 AM in the morning and the reports peaked at around 8:30 AM. Among the issues faced by users, 54 percent claimed issues in connecting with the server, 32 percent said they faced problems while using the app and 14 percent were not able to log in.

Instagram down, outage frustrates users

The issue appears to be a global one as multiple regions have been hit by the outage. DownDetector has highlighted a number of countries which have been affected, with the UK, India and Australia appearing to be the worst affected regions.

Although the issues are widespread and is affecting multiple functionalities of the platform, majority of the users have said they are struggling with accessing the feed, explore and Reels page in particular.

Many users have rushed to Twitter in order to tweet about the issue as well as to post memes and jokes around the situation.

One user tweeted, “Am I the only one who Instagram down? Reels and explore page aren't loading”.

Another user reported, "Is @instagram down for anyone else. Fees is completely blank other than stories at the top still. Messages being slow. "can't refresh feed" pop up popping up over and over".

Last time Instagram suffered an outage was on October 31, which was also the Halloween day, when many users received a message upon logging into the platform which said, “Instagram account suspended”, while others noticed their followers count decreasing. The issue last around 8 hours.