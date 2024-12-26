Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Instagram is working on a new story highlight feature- Know what it is and how it will work

Instagram is working on a new story highlight feature- Know what it is and how it will work

Instagram to bring a new unseen story highlight feature allowing users to catch up on stories from the past week.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 26 2024, 10:27 IST
Icon
5 hidden features you need to know to master Instagram
Instagram is working on a new story highlight feature- Know what it is and how it will work
1/5 Schedule Your IG Posts: Instagram offers a convenient scheduling feature allowing users to plan and automate their posts in advance. By simply navigating through the app, users can upload content, add captions, effects, and filters, and then schedule the post for a specific date and time. This streamlines the process, eliminating the need for constant logging in to publish content. (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Create A Close Friends List: For those looking to share Instagram Stories selectively with a chosen group, the Close Friends feature provides a solution. Users can curate a custom list of individuals with whom they wish to share Stories privately. This list is adaptable, allowing for easy additions or removals as needed, ensuring privacy and control over shared content. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Change The Chat Theme: Instagram messaging can be personalized by customizing the chat theme, adding a touch of fun and individuality to conversations. Users can opt to switch from the default white background to various themes, colors, and gradients, enhancing the messaging experience and reflecting personal preferences. (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Hidden Folder Of DMs: Instagram incorporates a hidden folder for message requests, filtering potentially offensive or spammy messages. Users can access this folder to review messages flagged by Instagram's algorithms or manually set criteria. Regularly checking this folder ensures awareness of any harmful or misclassified content, maintaining a safe and respectful online environment. (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Quick Share Menu: Sharing favorite content with friends on Instagram is made effortless through the Quick Share Menu. Users can directly share posts they've interacted with the most, including images, videos, or Reels, with their preferred contacts. This feature streamlines content sharing, fostering connectivity and engagement among users. (unsplash)
Instagram is working on a new story highlight feature- Know what it is and how it will work
icon View all Images
Know what is Instagram's unseen story highlight feature and how it will work. (unsplash)

Did you miss watching story updates of your connections on Instagram? Worry no more because Instagram is bringing on a new story highlight feature that lets users watch stories for up to a week if they have missed them within the 24-hour window. This way mutual friends and connections can catch up on the updates from friends, allowing them to build better connections with their Instagram followers. This new unseen story highlight feature for Instagram has been reported by a Meta spokesperson and is currently being tested by a small group of people. Know about this new Instagram story feature and how it works.

Also read: How to create and share your 2024 recap collage on Instagram stories with new features

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Instagram unseen story highlight feature

Instagram users will soon be able to catch up on stories even after 24 hours of stories being uploaded by mutual friends. TechCrunch quoted a Meta spokesperson that the company has been testing a new unseen story highlight feature that will consist of all the stories users have missed watching from their mutual connections. These unseen story highlights will be placed at the end of the Stories section and they will be available for about a week after they were posted. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The spokesperson added, “We're always working on new ways to help people connect in Stories and are testing bringing recent Highlights to the end of the tray with a small group of people.”It was also highlighted that the unseen Stories Highlight will not showcase the regular Stories that disappear after 24 hours, but only a curated highlight from the past week. Additionally, users will have to go to the end of the story tray to find unseen story highlights. Therefore, the highlights can only be accessed once you have seen all the stories and then only the highlights will be visible. So, if you have a huge following list then getting to the end of the story tray could be challenging and time-consuming. 

Also read: Instagram now lets you schedule DMs, share year-end collages, and enjoy new holiday features

Currently, the feature is being tested internally and it is expected to reach global Instagram users once it is fully ready to use. Therefore, we may have to wait a little longer for an official release of the new Instagram feature.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Dec, 10:27 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date reportedly leaked: Fans speculate this date after major hint
KRAFTON India Esports roadmap 2025

KRAFTON India reveals 2025 esports roadmap: 4 crore pool, Rising Star programme, college tour and more
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks buzz, fans speculate December 27 as the release date
GTA 6

Could the second GTA 6 trailer drop on December 27? Here's what fans are speculating
GTA Online

GTA Online brings festive cheer with snowfall, holiday events, new vehicles, rewards, and triple bonuses

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets