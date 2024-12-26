Instagram is working on a new story highlight feature- Know what it is and how it will work

Did you miss watching story updates of your connections on Instagram? Worry no more because Instagram is bringing on a new story highlight feature that lets users watch stories for up to a week if they have missed them within the 24-hour window. This way mutual friends and connections can catch up on the updates from friends, allowing them to build better connections with their Instagram followers. This new unseen story highlight feature for Instagram has been reported by a Meta spokesperson and is currently being tested by a small group of people. Know about this new Instagram story feature and how it works.

Instagram unseen story highlight feature

Instagram users will soon be able to catch up on stories even after 24 hours of stories being uploaded by mutual friends. TechCrunch quoted a Meta spokesperson that the company has been testing a new unseen story highlight feature that will consist of all the stories users have missed watching from their mutual connections. These unseen story highlights will be placed at the end of the Stories section and they will be available for about a week after they were posted.

The spokesperson added, “We're always working on new ways to help people connect in Stories and are testing bringing recent Highlights to the end of the tray with a small group of people.”It was also highlighted that the unseen Stories Highlight will not showcase the regular Stories that disappear after 24 hours, but only a curated highlight from the past week. Additionally, users will have to go to the end of the story tray to find unseen story highlights. Therefore, the highlights can only be accessed once you have seen all the stories and then only the highlights will be visible. So, if you have a huge following list then getting to the end of the story tray could be challenging and time-consuming.

Currently, the feature is being tested internally and it is expected to reach global Instagram users once it is fully ready to use. Therefore, we may have to wait a little longer for an official release of the new Instagram feature.

