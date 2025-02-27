Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

Instagram may take a new direction with its short-video feature, Reels, as TikTok's future in the US remains unclear. While TikTok navigates regulatory challenges, Instagram is reportedly exploring the idea of launching a separate app for Reels. This move could strengthen Instagram's position in the short-form video market at a time when TikTok faces pressure from US authorities.

Instagram's Plan for a Reels App

A report by The Information suggests that Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has discussed the possibility of making Reels a standalone app. Although Meta has not confirmed this, the potential move is seen as a way to compete directly with TikTok. If implemented, this strategy could enhance user engagement and provide creators with a dedicated platform for short videos.

TikTok's Challenges in the US

TikTok's operations in the US remain uncertain due to concerns over data privacy and national security. The Biden administration has raised issues about the platform's ownership by China-based ByteDance, arguing that it could pose risks related to surveillance and political influence. With 170 million users in the US, TikTok's future depends on whether it can address these concerns. A ban or forced sale has been discussed, but no final decision has been made.

Meta's Previous Efforts to Challenge TikTok

Meta has tried to take on TikTok before. In 2018, the company launched Lasso, a short-video platform similar to TikTok, but it failed to gain traction and was eventually shut down. However, Reels has seen growth within Instagram, and a separate app might provide better opportunities for success.

Future of a Reels App

A dedicated Reels app could offer new features and improved engagement for content creators. However, whether users will shift to a standalone platform remains uncertain.

TikTok Ban and Temporary Suspension

Although a ban was initially planned, former US President Donald Trump signed an executive order delaying it for 75 days. This provided TikTok with time to negotiate security measures and potential ownership changes.

During this period, TikTok has restructured its operations, including layoffs in its trust and safety team responsible for content moderation. These changes have led to questions about the company's commitment to security concerns.

Public opinion remains divided, with 77 percent of Americans expressing concerns over TikTok's Chinese ownership, and 63 percent supporting a ban or forced sale to American owners. As the 75-day suspension nears its expiration in April 2025, discussions between ByteDance and US authorities will determine TikTok's fate in the US market.