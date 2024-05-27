Instagram might soon let users try new features early, including AI chat themes: Here's what to expect

Instagram users might soon get the chance to hop on board with upcoming features before they roll out to everyone. Meta's social media platform is reportedly gearing up to introduce a fresh setting dubbed "Early access to features," as per a snapshot shared by mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi.

AI-Powered Chat Themes on the Horizon

According to Paluzzi, who's renowned for uncovering unreleased Instagram features, the platform is cooking up AI-powered chat themes and the option for users to snag early peeks at new functionalities. Paluzzi's latest revelation hints at an upcoming feature called "Create with AI," which would let users craft personalised chat themes using AI algorithms. This move aligns Instagram with its sibling platform WhatsApp, which is also in the works on a similar chat theme feature.

Diverse Chat Theme Options

Presently, Instagram offers a variety of chat themes ranging from colours to gradients and themes inspired by popular games, artists, and movies. To switch up your theme on Android or iOS, navigate to your Instagram DMs inbox, open a chat, tap on the chat name, and select "Themes." Among the options are themes inspired by Minecraft, Pickleball, Dune, Star Wars, Football, Baseball, and more. You can even mix and match themes for different conversations.

Early Access to Features

The leaked screenshot reveals a potential game-changer: an option labelled "Early access to features" nestled within the Settings and Activity page of the Instagram app. Currently, Instagram relies on limited testing and public announcements to keep users in the loop about upcoming features. The introduction of this new setting could signal a shift towards a more inclusive approach, akin to platforms like YouTube and Google, which offer experimental feature programs like YouTube Experiments and Google Search Labs. However, what exactly this feature entails remains to be seen.