Instagram Notes gets BIG feature update; Lets users add songs they’ve been listening to

Ever since Instagram added the new Notes feature in December 2022, it has been looking for ways to make it more appealing and feature-rich. During its initial days, a new Instagram status update feature in addition to Stories was seen as redundant, something that many expected would not catch on. However, the feature has been gaining popularity and now, Instagram has added another cool feature to make it even more interesting. Users can now add a 30-second clip of a song of their choice to the Instagram Notes.

Announcing the feature on the Meta channel on Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday, “You can now add 30-sec clips of your favorite songs to Notes on Instagram. Shoutout to my daughters for leveling up my music taste”.

Song clips added to Instagram Notes

With this feature, users will be able to attach a 30-second clip of a song to Instagram Notes. They will also be able to add a short caption next to the song clip, either as a context to the music or as a standalone status update. Others can tap into the song card to listen to the snippet.

Apart from this, Instagram is also adding a translation button to Notes so users can understand status updates written in a different language.

Instagram Notes are supposed to be used as away messages as they can only be seen in the DM window. With a character limit of just 60, it is meant to be changed frequently and share a mini update of the day that is too small to be posted on the feed or even Stories. The feature has grown popular in the younger age groups who enjoy updating events throughout the day. As such, the ability to share the songs they are currently listening to is likely to be popular as well.

Instagram Notes is not the only text-based feature the company is investing in. Earlier this month, leaked images of a new Twitter-like app that Instagram is building, emerged.