Home Tech News Instagram Notes gets BIG feature update; Lets users add songs they’ve been listening to

Instagram Notes gets BIG feature update; Lets users add songs they’ve been listening to

Instagram Notes, also known as Instagram status updates, has received a new feature that allows users to add songs they are jamming with. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 15 2023, 12:41 IST
Instagram
Know all about the new feature added to Instagram Notes that allows users to add songs they are listening to. (Mark Zuckerberg/Instagram)
Instagram
Know all about the new feature added to Instagram Notes that allows users to add songs they are listening to. (Mark Zuckerberg/Instagram)

Ever since Instagram added the new Notes feature in December 2022, it has been looking for ways to make it more appealing and feature-rich. During its initial days, a new Instagram status update feature in addition to Stories was seen as redundant, something that many expected would not catch on. However, the feature has been gaining popularity and now, Instagram has added another cool feature to make it even more interesting. Users can now add a 30-second clip of a song of their choice to the Instagram Notes.

Announcing the feature on the Meta channel on Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday, “You can now add 30-sec clips of your favorite songs to Notes on Instagram. Shoutout to my daughters for leveling up my music taste”.

Song clips added to Instagram Notes

With this feature, users will be able to attach a 30-second clip of a song to Instagram Notes. They will also be able to add a short caption next to the song clip, either as a context to the music or as a standalone status update. Others can tap into the song card to listen to the snippet.

Apart from this, Instagram is also adding a translation button to Notes so users can understand status updates written in a different language.

Instagram Notes are supposed to be used as away messages as they can only be seen in the DM window. With a character limit of just 60, it is meant to be changed frequently and share a mini update of the day that is too small to be posted on the feed or even Stories. The feature has grown popular in the younger age groups who enjoy updating events throughout the day. As such, the ability to share the songs they are currently listening to is likely to be popular as well.

Instagram Notes is not the only text-based feature the company is investing in. Earlier this month, leaked images of a new Twitter-like app that Instagram is building, emerged.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Jun, 12:41 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements
Microsoft
Activision intervenes in Microsoft challenge to UK regulator's block

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets