Instagram now let you add music to your profile with this new update; Here’s how it works

Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows users to add music to their profile bios. Previously, users could only include music in posts. As of today, users can now select a 30-second song from Instagram's music library to feature on their profile. However, the song will not play automatically; users must click on it to listen.

Steps to Add Music to Your Profile:

1. Go to the "Edit Profile" page.

2. Search for and select a song from Instagram's licensed music library.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

3. Choose a 30-second segment to display on your profile.

Also read: Another Apple veteran departs, joining other executives lost by tech giant due to restructuring - All details

Instagram will add a new category called "Taste" to bios where the song will appear. The selected track will stay on the profile until the user decides to remove or replace it.

Instagram is promoting this new feature with the help of Sabrina Carpenter, known for her song "Espresso." To generate excitement for her upcoming album release, Carpenter's profile will showcase a preview of a new track. This allows fans to listen to the unreleased music before its official release.

Also read: New Scam Alert! Your banking details may be misused by fraudsters, beware of this fake SMS- All details

Instagram Notes Update:

In addition to the music feature, Instagram has updated its Notes feature with new colour options. Specific phrases like "Demure," "Cutesy," "Considerate," and "Mindful" will trigger a colour shift, resulting in a pink hue. However, this colour often appears more off-white due to low saturation and varying screen qualities.

Previously, Instagram had a gold note feature which was removed. Users can no longer use certain keywords to create gold-coloured notes. The new pink colour option replaces the discontinued gold notes, providing a fresh visual update to the Notes feature.

Also read: WhatsApp brings voice notes transcript feature for Android users- Know how it works

Earlier this month, Instagram unveiled the ability to add up to 20 different audio tracks to a single reel. This was a massive upgrade for anyone looking to add more flair, fun, and creativity to their short-form videos.

How to Adds 20 Song Tracks to Single Reels

Instagram now allows users to add up to 20 audio tracks to a single reel. Here's how to do it: