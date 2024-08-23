Instagram now let you add music to your profile with this new update; Here’s how it works
Instagram now allows users to add a 30-second song to their profile bios. The feature also includes new colour options for Instagram Notes. Know how to use this new feature to attract more followers.
Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows users to add music to their profile bios. Previously, users could only include music in posts. As of today, users can now select a 30-second song from Instagram's music library to feature on their profile. However, the song will not play automatically; users must click on it to listen.
Steps to Add Music to Your Profile:
1. Go to the "Edit Profile" page.
2. Search for and select a song from Instagram's licensed music library.
3. Choose a 30-second segment to display on your profile.
Instagram will add a new category called "Taste" to bios where the song will appear. The selected track will stay on the profile until the user decides to remove or replace it.
Instagram is promoting this new feature with the help of Sabrina Carpenter, known for her song "Espresso." To generate excitement for her upcoming album release, Carpenter's profile will showcase a preview of a new track. This allows fans to listen to the unreleased music before its official release.
Instagram Notes Update:
In addition to the music feature, Instagram has updated its Notes feature with new colour options. Specific phrases like "Demure," "Cutesy," "Considerate," and "Mindful" will trigger a colour shift, resulting in a pink hue. However, this colour often appears more off-white due to low saturation and varying screen qualities.
Previously, Instagram had a gold note feature which was removed. Users can no longer use certain keywords to create gold-coloured notes. The new pink colour option replaces the discontinued gold notes, providing a fresh visual update to the Notes feature.
Earlier this month, Instagram unveiled the ability to add up to 20 different audio tracks to a single reel. This was a massive upgrade for anyone looking to add more flair, fun, and creativity to their short-form videos.
How to Adds 20 Song Tracks to Single Reels
Instagram now allows users to add up to 20 audio tracks to a single reel. Here's how to do it:
- Update Your App: Ensure you have the latest version of Instagram.
- Create a Reel: Tap the "+" icon and select "Reel."
- Record or Upload: Either record a new video or use one from your gallery.
- Add Audio Tracks: Use the "Add to Mix" option to include multiple audio tracks. Edit and trim as needed.
- Save and Post: Finalise your reel and either post it immediately or save it for later.
