Instagram rolls out new monitoring features: To boost parental oversight, restrict teen interactions

Instagram has rolled out new features aimed at increasing parental control and enhancing safety for teenagers on the platform. These updates, announced on Tuesday, include several changes designed to restrict how teens use the app and what they encounter online. Despite these efforts, critics argue that the updates may not fully address concerns regarding adolescent safety and well-being.

What are the Key Changes for Teen Accounts?

Meta, the company behind Instagram, has introduced a “teen accounts” program. This initiative includes new measures to limit screen time, control the content minors can view, and manage interactions with strangers. The program also expands parental monitoring options, allowing parents to oversee their children's activity on the platform more closely.

Antigone Davis, Meta's global head of safety, explained the rationale behind the changes. “We are altering the experience for millions of teenagers using our app,” Davis said. “We are rethinking the online parent-child dynamic in response to feedback from parents about their preferences and needs,” The Washington Post reported.

Under these new guidelines, Instagram will make all accounts of users under 18 private by default. This means that new and existing accounts for teens will require approval from the account holder before new followers can view, like, or comment on their posts. This move aims to enhance privacy for younger users.

The update also includes a feature that prevents teenagers from receiving notifications between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Additionally, the platform will restrict sensitive content, such as nudity and discussions of self-harm, and block direct messages from users who are not followed by the account holder.

What new content features are available for teens?

Another significant change is the introduction of content themes. Teens can now select areas of interest, like arts or sports, to see more relevant content. However, while users aged 16 and 17 can adjust their privacy settings and make their accounts public, those younger than 16 will need parental consent to modify these default settings.

Instagram will implement these changes for new accounts immediately, with plans to extend them to existing accounts in the U.S., Canada, Britain, and Australia over the next two months. Users in other regions might see these updates starting in January.

How will Instagram handle age verification?

Despite these measures, some teens might attempt to bypass restrictions by falsifying their age during account setup. To counter this, Instagram will require age verification through methods like video selfies for age-estimation.

For families, Instagram offers a parental supervision tool. This feature allows parents to monitor their teen's usage, set time limits, and block access during certain periods. The tool also provides insights into recent messages and content interests, enhancing parental control over their child's online experience.

