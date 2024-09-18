 Instagram rolls out new monitoring features: To boost parental oversight, restrict teen interactions | Tech News
Instagram rolls out new monitoring features: To boost parental oversight, restrict teen interactions

What are Instagram's new updates for teen accounts? How will these changes affect teens' privacy, parental oversight, and content restrictions on the platform? Have a look.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 18 2024, 13:38 IST
5 hidden features you need to know to master Instagram
Instagram rolls out new monitoring features
1/5 Schedule Your IG Posts: Instagram offers a convenient scheduling feature allowing users to plan and automate their posts in advance. By simply navigating through the app, users can upload content, add captions, effects, and filters, and then schedule the post for a specific date and time. This streamlines the process, eliminating the need for constant logging in to publish content. (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Create A Close Friends List: For those looking to share Instagram Stories selectively with a chosen group, the Close Friends feature provides a solution. Users can curate a custom list of individuals with whom they wish to share Stories privately. This list is adaptable, allowing for easy additions or removals as needed, ensuring privacy and control over shared content. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Change The Chat Theme: Instagram messaging can be personalized by customizing the chat theme, adding a touch of fun and individuality to conversations. Users can opt to switch from the default white background to various themes, colors, and gradients, enhancing the messaging experience and reflecting personal preferences. (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Hidden Folder Of DMs: Instagram incorporates a hidden folder for message requests, filtering potentially offensive or spammy messages. Users can access this folder to review messages flagged by Instagram's algorithms or manually set criteria. Regularly checking this folder ensures awareness of any harmful or misclassified content, maintaining a safe and respectful online environment. (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Quick Share Menu: Sharing favorite content with friends on Instagram is made effortless through the Quick Share Menu. Users can directly share posts they've interacted with the most, including images, videos, or Reels, with their preferred contacts. This feature streamlines content sharing, fostering connectivity and engagement among users. (unsplash)
Instagram rolls out new monitoring features
Instagram introduces new features for teen accounts to enhance parental control and user safety. (Meta)

Instagram has rolled out new features aimed at increasing parental control and enhancing safety for teenagers on the platform. These updates, announced on Tuesday, include several changes designed to restrict how teens use the app and what they encounter online. Despite these efforts, critics argue that the updates may not fully address concerns regarding adolescent safety and well-being.

What are the Key Changes for Teen Accounts?

Meta, the company behind Instagram, has introduced a “teen accounts” program. This initiative includes new measures to limit screen time, control the content minors can view, and manage interactions with strangers. The program also expands parental monitoring options, allowing parents to oversee their children's activity on the platform more closely.

Antigone Davis, Meta's global head of safety, explained the rationale behind the changes. “We are altering the experience for millions of teenagers using our app,” Davis said. “We are rethinking the online parent-child dynamic in response to feedback from parents about their preferences and needs,” The Washington Post reported.

Under these new guidelines, Instagram will make all accounts of users under 18 private by default. This means that new and existing accounts for teens will require approval from the account holder before new followers can view, like, or comment on their posts. This move aims to enhance privacy for younger users.

The update also includes a feature that prevents teenagers from receiving notifications between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Additionally, the platform will restrict sensitive content, such as nudity and discussions of self-harm, and block direct messages from users who are not followed by the account holder.

What new content features are available for teens?

Another significant change is the introduction of content themes. Teens can now select areas of interest, like arts or sports, to see more relevant content. However, while users aged 16 and 17 can adjust their privacy settings and make their accounts public, those younger than 16 will need parental consent to modify these default settings.

Instagram will implement these changes for new accounts immediately, with plans to extend them to existing accounts in the U.S., Canada, Britain, and Australia over the next two months. Users in other regions might see these updates starting in January.

How will Instagram handle age verification?

Despite these measures, some teens might attempt to bypass restrictions by falsifying their age during account setup. To counter this, Instagram will require age verification through methods like video selfies for age-estimation.

For families, Instagram offers a parental supervision tool. This feature allows parents to monitor their teen's usage, set time limits, and block access during certain periods. The tool also provides insights into recent messages and content interests, enhancing parental control over their child's online experience.

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 13:38 IST
