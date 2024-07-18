 Instagram rolls out new multi-audio features for Reels, users can now add up to 20 tracks | Tech News
Instagram rolls out new multi-audio features for Reels, users can now add up to 20 tracks

Instagram has introduced a new multi-audio track feature for Reels, allowing users to add up to 20 audio tracks per video.

Jul 18 2024
Instagram rolls out new multi-audio features for Reels, users can now add up to 20 tracks
Instagram users can now mix up to 20 audio tracks in a single Reel, perfect for unleashing your creativity. (Instagram)

Instagram has finally started to roll out much-awaited feature for Reels creators, allowing them to add up to 20 audio tracks in a single short video. This development follows recent statements from Instagram head Adam Mosseri emphasising the platform's shift towards prioritising short-form content. The new feature enables users to craft intricate audio mixes directly from their smartphones, integrating multiple tracks seamlessly within their Reels.

Enhancing Creativity

Announced via Instagram by Mosseri, the multi-audio track support allows users to synchronise diverse audio clips with their visuals, facilitating creative expression through alignments with text, stickers, and other editing elements. The feature also includes a fade effect for overlapping audio clips, ensuring smooth transitions within the content. Instagram highlighted that creators can save their mixed audio creations with proper attribution, fostering a community-driven approach where others can reuse these compositions.

Focus on Short-Form Content

Mosseri's comments about prioritizing short-form content underscore Instagram's strategic pivot away from long-form videos. This shift aligns with the platform's decision to discontinue IGTV in 2022, redirecting resources towards enhancing short-form content experiences, particularly through features like Instagram Reels. According to Mosseri, short videos tend to resonate more effectively with users, facilitating easier sharing among friends with similar interests and promoting deeper engagement.

In conclusion, Instagram's introduction of multi-audio track support for Reels represents a significant enhancement aimed at bolstering user creativity within short-form content creation. This update aligns with the platform's broader strategy to prioritize dynamic, shareable content experiences while phasing out longer video formats. By empowering users with enhanced editing capabilities, Instagram continues to evolve its platform to cater to the evolving preferences of its global community.

