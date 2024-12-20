Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Instagram to roll out AI editing tools in 2025: Adam Mosseri teases tool in video

Instagram to roll out AI editing tools in 2025: Adam Mosseri teases tool in video

Instagram to introduce new AI video editing tools next year with Movie Gen. Know what it is and how it will work.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Dec 20 2024, 09:52 IST
Instagram to roll out AI editing tools in 2025: Adam Mosseri teases tool in video
Know all about Intsagram’s upcoming AI video editing tool. (unsplash)

Meta-owned platform Instagram is working to bring AI-powered tools to the social media platform, allowing users to take advantage of AI features within the app. Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared a teaser of its new AI edition tool called Movie Gen. It is currently an AI research model which will make its debut in 2025. The new AI video editing tool for Instagram is mainly for videos, allowing users to create, enhance or change backgrounds to make them look more appealing. Know more about Intagram's upcoming AI video tools and how they will work based on the share preview.

Also read: Instagram now lets you schedule DMs, share year-end collages, and enjoy new holiday features

Instagram's AI video editing tool: What it is and how it works?

Instagram's head Adam Mosseri shared a post on the platform showcasing a preview of its upcoming AI video editing tools. The post highlighted that the company is working on a new AI research model called Movie Gen, which could add realistic edits to videos. In the preview, Mosseri said, “You should be able to do anything you want with your videos. You should be able to change your outfit, or change the context in which you're sitting, or add a chain — whatever you can think of.”

Also read: How to easily add, switch, manage, and post on multiple Instagram accounts on iPhone

In the video, the Instagram head also showcases how he was able to change outfits, backdrop, and where he looked like a Muppet-inspired character. The transition within the video looked quite impressive and seamless. However, it was quite easier to identify AI editing, since the content looked cartoony. Therefore, it is unsure if users could make edits to the video that look real and not artificial. It was further highlighted that the edits could be made with text prompts, similar to any other AI video generation tools.

This new AI editing tool coming next year could provide Instagram creators with a wide variety of video editing features and open several other possibilities to entertain and attract the audience. Apart from Meta's efforts for introducing AI text-to-video editing, OpenAI recently made its public release for Sora with refined video generation capabilities. Whereas, Google also launched its second generation Veo 2 video generation model.

First Published Date: 20 Dec, 09:52 IST
