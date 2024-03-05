Instagram update brings new DM features! Now edit messages up to 15 minutes after sending them

Instagram has announced a slew of new features being rolled out in DMs that aim to enhance the user experience. This development comes just days after it was reported that the social media platform might be working on a Snapchat-like Friends Map feature which would allow users to see their friends' shared content with location tags. Now, the platform has brought an update, adding new features to Instagram DMs. Check out what's new on Instagram.

Instagram gets new features

In a blog post, Instagram announced several new features coming to the social media platform which aim to help users express themselves better and connect with friends while also organizing their inbox. The features are:

1. Edit Your Messages

2. Pin Chats to Top of Inbox

3. Toggle Read Receipts in DMs

4. Save Your Favorite Stickers and Upgrade Your Replies

5. Personalize Your Chats With More Themes

About the new features

One of the standout features is the ability to edit DMs. Users can now edit their Instagram DMs for up to 15 minutes after sending them. This helps in getting rid of any typos in the message. To edit the message, users simply need to press and hold a message and tap on edit.

Moreover, they can now pin their favourite chats to the top of the inbox for quick access, instead of having to scroll through the chatbox to find the right chat window. And if you wish to hide the fact that you've read someone's messages, you can now toggle read receipts for all or select chats.

Alongside this, Instagram now allows you to save your favourite stickers in DMs for easy access. Additionally, stickers, GIFs, videos, photos and voice messages are available when you reply to a message. The social media platform is also giving chats a makeover by introducing new themes such as Love, Lollipop, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more.

