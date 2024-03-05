 Instagram update brings new DM features! Now edit messages up to 15 minutes after sending them | Tech News
Home Tech News Instagram update brings new DM features! Now edit messages up to 15 minutes after sending them

Instagram update brings new DM features! Now edit messages up to 15 minutes after sending them

Instagram has rolled out a new update, introducing new DM features such as allowing users to edit messages up to 15 minutes after sending them, toggling read receipts off and more. Check out what’s new on Instagram.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 05 2024, 12:33 IST
WhatsApp unveils new file-sharing feature - a game-changer in instant and secure content exchange
Instagram
1/6 1. Enhanced WhatsApp Channels Features: WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has been actively improving its platform, introducing features like polls and voice message sharing.
image caption
2/6 2. Upcoming AirDrop-Like Feature: Beta testers on the Google Play Store have noticed a potential game-changing feature - an Apple AirDrop-like file-sharing capability.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Instant and Secure Sharing: The new file-sharing function is anticipated to streamline the process of sharing files instantly, resembling the iPhone's AirDrop, while ensuring end-to-end encryption for user data security.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Revolutionizing User Experience: Users will no longer need to rely on traditional chat-based file sharing, making the process quicker and more efficient, and addressing concerns about degraded image and video quality.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. User-Friendly Operation: The sharing process is expected to be initiated by opening the "Share files with nearby people" option, possibly involving a shake gesture, although specific details are yet to be officially announced.  (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Platform Rollout Plan: Do note that the file-sharing feature is currently under development and it may be rolled out in future updates as Meta continues to develop and refine it fully.  (unsplash)
Instagram
View all Images
Instagram brings new features to DM with the latest update. Check details. (Unsplash)

Instagram has announced a slew of new features being rolled out in DMs that aim to enhance the user experience. This development comes just days after it was reported that the social media platform might be working on a Snapchat-like Friends Map feature which would allow users to see their friends' shared content with location tags. Now, the platform has brought an update, adding new features to Instagram DMs. Check out what's new on Instagram.

Also Read: Know all about Instagram's rumoured Friends Map feature

Instagram gets new features

In a blog post, Instagram announced several new features coming to the social media platform which aim to help users express themselves better and connect with friends while also organizing their inbox. The features are:

1. Edit Your Messages

2. Pin Chats to Top of Inbox

3. Toggle Read Receipts in DMs

4. Save Your Favorite Stickers and Upgrade Your Replies

5. Personalize Your Chats With More Themes

About the new features

One of the standout features is the ability to edit DMs. Users can now edit their Instagram DMs for up to 15 minutes after sending them. This helps in getting rid of any typos in the message. To edit the message, users simply need to press and hold a message and tap on edit.

Moreover, they can now pin their favourite chats to the top of the inbox for quick access, instead of having to scroll through the chatbox to find the right chat window. And if you wish to hide the fact that you've read someone's messages, you can now toggle read receipts for all or select chats.

Alongside this, Instagram now allows you to save your favourite stickers in DMs for easy access. Additionally, stickers, GIFs, videos, photos and voice messages are available when you reply to a message. The social media platform is also giving chats a makeover by introducing new themes such as Love, Lollipop, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Mar, 12:33 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return

Trending News

CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Clicks
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
deepfake
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Artificial Intelligence
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Google Chrome
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Sam Altman

Trending Gadgets

Mobiles Laptops Tablets