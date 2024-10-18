Instagram users can now instantly add songs from stories to their Spotify playlists- All details

Instagram and Spotify have launched a new feature that enables users to add songs from Instagram stories directly to their Spotify playlists. This development aims to enhance the integration of music with social media, making music discovery and sharing more interactive for users.

The feature is now available globally. Users must ensure that both the Instagram and Spotify apps are updated to their latest versions on their devices to access it.

How to Add Songs to Your Spotify Library

Instagram users can now create stories that include links to Spotify tracks, albums, or playlists. Instead of searching for songs on Spotify after encountering them in a story, users can click the “Add to Playlist” button integrated within the story. This functionality allows users to save the song directly to their Spotify library or a preferred playlist. The button sits conveniently next to the music player, enabling users to preview the track before adding it.

How to Connect Spotify to Instagram

To utilise this feature, users need to connect their Spotify account to Instagram. Songs added through Instagram will appear in the "Liked Songs" playlist and under the "Your Library" tab on Spotify. This new integration works on both iOS and Android devices.

This collaboration is significant for both Instagram and Spotify. Instagram's existing capability to share music clips in Stories has now evolved into a more interactive experience, transforming passive listening into active engagement. Spotify gains increased visibility on a widely used social media platform, which could lead to higher streaming numbers.

For users, this feature simplifies the process of exploring new music. Instead of just hearing a song snippet in a story, they can quickly and effortlessly add tracks to their playlists. This convenience is particularly relevant as digital platforms increasingly facilitate music discovery and shape personal musical preferences.

The partnership may signal the potential for future collaborations between Spotify and Meta, Instagram's parent company. Upcoming developments might include deeper integration with Instagram Reels or even in-feed posts, further merging music with social interactions. This trend reflects a growing connection between social media and streaming services, blurring the lines between consumption and creation.