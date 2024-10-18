 Instagram users can now instantly add songs from stories to their Spotify playlists- All details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Instagram users can now instantly add songs from stories to their Spotify playlists- All details

Instagram users can now instantly add songs from stories to their Spotify playlists- All details

Instagram and Spotify have teamed up to allow users to add songs directly from Instagram stories to their Spotify playlists. Here’s how it works.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 18 2024, 15:46 IST
Icon
5 hidden features you need to know to master Instagram
Instagram and Spotify
1/5 Schedule Your IG Posts: Instagram offers a convenient scheduling feature allowing users to plan and automate their posts in advance. By simply navigating through the app, users can upload content, add captions, effects, and filters, and then schedule the post for a specific date and time. This streamlines the process, eliminating the need for constant logging in to publish content. (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Create A Close Friends List: For those looking to share Instagram Stories selectively with a chosen group, the Close Friends feature provides a solution. Users can curate a custom list of individuals with whom they wish to share Stories privately. This list is adaptable, allowing for easy additions or removals as needed, ensuring privacy and control over shared content. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Change The Chat Theme: Instagram messaging can be personalized by customizing the chat theme, adding a touch of fun and individuality to conversations. Users can opt to switch from the default white background to various themes, colors, and gradients, enhancing the messaging experience and reflecting personal preferences. (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Hidden Folder Of DMs: Instagram incorporates a hidden folder for message requests, filtering potentially offensive or spammy messages. Users can access this folder to review messages flagged by Instagram's algorithms or manually set criteria. Regularly checking this folder ensures awareness of any harmful or misclassified content, maintaining a safe and respectful online environment. (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Quick Share Menu: Sharing favorite content with friends on Instagram is made effortless through the Quick Share Menu. Users can directly share posts they've interacted with the most, including images, videos, or Reels, with their preferred contacts. This feature streamlines content sharing, fostering connectivity and engagement among users. (unsplash)
Instagram and Spotify
icon View all Images
Instagram and Spotify now let users quickly add songs from Instagram stories directly to their Spotify playlists (Unsplash)

Instagram and Spotify have launched a new feature that enables users to add songs from Instagram stories directly to their Spotify playlists. This development aims to enhance the integration of music with social media, making music discovery and sharing more interactive for users.

The feature is now available globally. Users must ensure that both the Instagram and Spotify apps are updated to their latest versions on their devices to access it.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: 8 products from Xiaomi which you might not have heard about

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

How to Add Songs to Your Spotify Library

Instagram users can now create stories that include links to Spotify tracks, albums, or playlists. Instead of searching for songs on Spotify after encountering them in a story, users can click the “Add to Playlist” button integrated within the story. This functionality allows users to save the song directly to their Spotify library or a preferred playlist. The button sits conveniently next to the music player, enabling users to preview the track before adding it.

Also read: iPhone 16 Sales Soar 20% in China Debut as Demand Returns

How to Connect Spotify to Instagram

To utilise this feature, users need to connect their Spotify account to Instagram. Songs added through Instagram will appear in the "Liked Songs" playlist and under the "Your Library" tab on Spotify. This new integration works on both iOS and Android devices.

This collaboration is significant for both Instagram and Spotify. Instagram's existing capability to share music clips in Stories has now evolved into a more interactive experience, transforming passive listening into active engagement. Spotify gains increased visibility on a widely used social media platform, which could lead to higher streaming numbers.

Also read: Google will now help you to find super-cheap flight tickets, here's how

For users, this feature simplifies the process of exploring new music. Instead of just hearing a song snippet in a story, they can quickly and effortlessly add tracks to their playlists. This convenience is particularly relevant as digital platforms increasingly facilitate music discovery and shape personal musical preferences.

The partnership may signal the potential for future collaborations between Spotify and Meta, Instagram's parent company. Upcoming developments might include deeper integration with Instagram Reels or even in-feed posts, further merging music with social interactions. This trend reflects a growing connection between social media and streaming services, blurring the lines between consumption and creation.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 15:46 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it jio launches new prepaid plans with unlimited 5g data and free subscriptions to these services ios 18.1 releasing soon: apple rolls out new beta ahead of big launch windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window ios 16 release date: roll out today; know how to update and top features; check full list of iphones jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features how to view saved wifi password on android - with and without root
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 could overhaul honor system with modern influences and GTA inspired gameplay changes
GTA 6 Xbox concerns

GTA 6 Xbox concerns: Will performance issues affect gameplay on Series S console?
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Diwali Faded Wheel event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Diwali Faded Wheel event
GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition to exit PS Plus free games on this date- All details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17: Know how to get Grizzly Born Bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17: Know how to get Grizzly Born Bundle

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60000

9 phones under Rs. 60000 with the best camera
travel gadgets

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: 5 cool travel gadgets under Rs. 1,500 to make your trips more enjoyable
Apple September 2024 Event Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog to know iPhone 16 launch price along with iPhone 16 Pro series specifications, pricing and all details.

5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iPhone 16, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more
Beat the pollution this Diwali season: Check top 5 air purifiers under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20000

Beat the pollution this Diwali season: Check top 5 air purifiers under 20000

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets