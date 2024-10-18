Instagram users can now instantly add songs from stories to their Spotify playlists- All details
Instagram and Spotify have teamed up to allow users to add songs directly from Instagram stories to their Spotify playlists. Here’s how it works.
Instagram and Spotify have launched a new feature that enables users to add songs from Instagram stories directly to their Spotify playlists. This development aims to enhance the integration of music with social media, making music discovery and sharing more interactive for users.
The feature is now available globally. Users must ensure that both the Instagram and Spotify apps are updated to their latest versions on their devices to access it.
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Also read: 8 products from Xiaomi which you might not have heard about
How to Add Songs to Your Spotify Library
Instagram users can now create stories that include links to Spotify tracks, albums, or playlists. Instead of searching for songs on Spotify after encountering them in a story, users can click the “Add to Playlist” button integrated within the story. This functionality allows users to save the song directly to their Spotify library or a preferred playlist. The button sits conveniently next to the music player, enabling users to preview the track before adding it.
Also read: iPhone 16 Sales Soar 20% in China Debut as Demand Returns
How to Connect Spotify to Instagram
To utilise this feature, users need to connect their Spotify account to Instagram. Songs added through Instagram will appear in the "Liked Songs" playlist and under the "Your Library" tab on Spotify. This new integration works on both iOS and Android devices.
This collaboration is significant for both Instagram and Spotify. Instagram's existing capability to share music clips in Stories has now evolved into a more interactive experience, transforming passive listening into active engagement. Spotify gains increased visibility on a widely used social media platform, which could lead to higher streaming numbers.
Also read: Google will now help you to find super-cheap flight tickets, here's how
For users, this feature simplifies the process of exploring new music. Instead of just hearing a song snippet in a story, they can quickly and effortlessly add tracks to their playlists. This convenience is particularly relevant as digital platforms increasingly facilitate music discovery and shape personal musical preferences.
The partnership may signal the potential for future collaborations between Spotify and Meta, Instagram's parent company. Upcoming developments might include deeper integration with Instagram Reels or even in-feed posts, further merging music with social interactions. This trend reflects a growing connection between social media and streaming services, blurring the lines between consumption and creation.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71729245814179