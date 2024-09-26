Instagram users to get creative push, more reach from these new Meta AI tools
According to the company, over 400 million people are using Meta AI monthly, with 185 million people using it across our products each week.
Meta has introduced a range of AI features that can help you to create, learn and get things done, in the past one year. As Meta AI is on the track to become the most-used AI assistant in the world, it is gearing up to bring new tools that will allow users to get a creative edge and push their reach. According to the company, over 400 million people are using Meta AI monthly, with 185 million people using it across our products each week. To maintain this momentum, Meta has introduced new multimodal features that will make Meta's platforms more fun, especially Instagram.
Also read: Meta Orion AR glasses break cover: What is it and how it can change the way you work
Photo editing made easier
Need help editing your photos? Now you can send an image in a chat with Meta AI and tell Meta AI what you want added, removed or changed in the photo – from changing your outfit to replacing the background with a rainbow. And if you want to reshare a photo from feed to your Instagram Story, Meta AI's new backgrounds feature can take a look at your photo, understand what's in the image and generate a fun background for the story.
Also read: OpenAI's Indian-origin CTO Mira Murati resigns, two other key executives to also leave
Translations for creator content
The company is testing a Meta AI translation tool that will automatically translate the audio of Reels, so more people can enjoy your content, even if you speak different languages. With automatic dubbing and lip syncing, Meta AI will simulate the speaker's voice in another language and sync their lips to match. Meta is starting with small tests on Instagram and Facebook, translating some creators' videos from Latin America and the US in English and Spanish, and it plans to expand this to more creators and languages.
