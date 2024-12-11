Instagram will now allow you to share ‘Trial Reels’: What it means and how it works

If you actively use Instagram and share short-form content using Instagram Reels, you may have experienced moments of uncertainty about how your content will perform or how people will react. This creates friction when deciding whether to post a piece of content or not. To address this, Instagram has launched a new feature called ‘Trial Reels,' as highlighted by Adam Mosseri on Instagram. This feature allows you to share your reel without your followers seeing it. In fact, the reel won't even appear on your own feed. Only after you're satisfied with the reel's metrics and performance—after some time—can you choose to share it with your followers and the wider audience.

Also Read: Did YesMadam just milk ‘Narayana Murthy 70 hours work week' keyword on LinkedIn?

Trial Reels: Everything You Need to Know

First and foremost, this is a way for Instagram to help creators test how new types of content perform. It offers the option to share reels with people who do not follow you. Instagram states that you will be able to assess how the reel resonates with non-followers, with key insights available after 24 hours of posting.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

While the reel won't appear on your profile, your followers might still see it if someone shares it with them. Instagram also mentions that Trial Reels will be shared with your non-followers, and once you are happy with the performance, you can opt to share it with your followers. You can also set it to automatically share after a certain time.

Also Read: iOS 18.2 release this week: iPhone users to get new and powerful AI tools on…

How to Use Trial Reels

To start, create a reel just like you would with any piece of content. Since Trial Reels are designed for testing new content, you can experiment with different types of reels before posting them to Trial Reels. Once you're ready, you will see an option to enable the Trial Reels feature on the share page, before hitting the share button. After sharing the reel, you will find it in your drafts.

It's also important to note that Instagram says only you will know if your reel is a Trial Reel—it won't be indicated to others. You can also choose to have your reel automatically shared with everyone if it's performing well in terms of views during the first 72 hours, or share it with everyone manually if you feel the reel is doing well.

Also Read: Google Year In Search 2024: Here's what India Googled the most in 2024