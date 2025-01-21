Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube sign EU pact to combat hate speech: Report

The rise of social media platforms has made it easier than ever for people to communicate and share information globally. However, the accessibility that these platforms provide has also given rise to harmful practices. In recent years, hate speech and incitement to violence have become prevalent issues, as individuals now have the power to broadcast harmful messages to a massive audience. This has led to growing concerns about how these platforms manage illegal content, and what can be done to curb the spread of such messages.

Commitment to Combat Hate Speech

In a significant move to address this, Meta, Google, TikTok, and X have made commitments to European lawmakers to take stronger actions against illegal hate speech on their platforms. On Monday, the European Commission included these commitments in the revised set of voluntary pledges under the Digital Services Act (DSA). This update seeks to provide platforms with clear guidance on how to comply with DSA requirements concerning illegal content moderation, The Verge reported.

A wide range of platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, LinkedIn, and several others, have signed onto the “Code of Conduct on Countering Illegal Hate Speech Online Plus.” This revised code builds on the 2016 version, outlining new standards for combating hate speech. The updated code demands greater transparency in hate speech detection and removal, requires platforms to allow third-party audits to evaluate their hate speech moderation, and commits them to reviewing at least two-thirds of hate speech reports within 24 hours of submission.

EU Commissioner's Statement

EU Commissioner Michael McGrath highlighted the significance of these commitments, stating, “Hatred and polarisation threaten EU values and fundamental rights and undermine the stability of our democracies. The internet is amplifying the negative effects of hate speech.” He expressed confidence that the updated code would help provide a strong response to this growing challenge, The Verge reported.

While the Code of Conduct is voluntary, there are no penalties for companies opting out. This situation mirrors a past incident when Elon Musk withdrew X from the Code of Practice on Disinformation in 2022. The effectiveness of this new set of commitments will depend on the willingness of these platforms to follow through on their pledges.