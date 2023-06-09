Home Tech News Instagram's Twitter alternative titled Project 92 leaked!

Instagram's Twitter alternative titled Project 92 leaked!

Looking for an alternative to Twitter? You might be in luck as Instagram’s upcoming alternative to Twitter is coming. However, well before that, details about the portal have been hit by a leak.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 09 2023, 19:22 IST
Instagram
Instagram’s alternative to Twitter might have an Instagram-like user interface, but without images. (Unsplash)
Instagram
Instagram’s alternative to Twitter might have an Instagram-like user interface, but without images. (Unsplash)

Instagram's upcoming alternative to Twitter has been leaked. The screenshot that was leaked was reportedly taken at a Meta preview meeting and it showed the user interface of the app. Based on an internal report seen by the Verge, the app is titled “Project 92” while it may be called “Threads” when it is publicly launched.

Details about Instagram's Twitter alternative

The leaked screenshot reveals an Instagram-like user interface, but without images. There are 5 tabs at the bottom that might include Home, Search, Create/Write, Likes, and Profile. The individual posts have options to like, comment, reshare (like retweet), and share. Apart from that, the total replies and likes can also be seen. Verified profiles might be a thing too as posts from several verified and unverified users are visible in the leaked screenshot.

According to Chris Cox, Meta's Chief Product Officer (CPO), the upcoming Twitter alternative will also make use of the ActivityPub social networking protocol that will enable users to transfer their Instagram accounts and followers to the new service. According to the Verge, the Meta CPO called the app “our response to Twitter”, announcing that the goal of the app was “safety, ease of use, reliability”.

“We've been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution,” said Cox.

When will it be available?

According to Cox, the coding for the app already began in January and it will be made available to the public “as soon as we can”. Several celebrities have already pledged to use the Twitter alternative, including DJ Slime, and the company is in talks with more celebrities such as Oprah and the Dalai Lama to convince them to join the platform when it launches.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jun, 19:21 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it

Editor’s Pick

Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers

Trending Stories

iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

Minecraft
Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it
BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more

    Trending News

    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets