Intel, ahead of IFA 2024 Berlin, announced nine Intel Core Ultra 200V chips (aka Lunar Lake) that focus on delivering improved performance in premium thin laptops. Intel Lunar Lake Core Ultra 200V series chips are here to make some PC enthusiasts rethink their recently formed opinion of the chip maker that ‘Intel is lagging behind in AI' after using Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and AMD Ryzen Strix Point. Intel showcased its superiority with the Core Ultra 200V chips during the launch beating both Qualcomm and AMD equivalents in most performance and power consumption benchmarks.



The ‘V' in the Intel Core Ultra 200V identifies the new Lunar Lake chip series. OEMs like Acer, Asus, Lenovo and others showcased their AI PCs based on the new Lunar Lake chips. In India, laptops offering the new Intel Lunar Lake chips will be priced upwards of ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh, feature thin and lightweight design, battery life of at least 20 hours, premium quality display along with support for quality gaming experience. Considering thin AI laptops that are in the market, Qualcomm has a long way to go in terms of occasional gaming while Intel's new Lunar Lake chips support all popular games beating AMD's lineup in most performance aspects.

So, if you want to buy a premium Windows laptop which flaunts a thin design and that can be your daily workhorse with battery life of upwards of 20 hours with good gaming performance, make sure it's powered by an Intel processor that ends with a ‘V' in the name. The new range will be available for purchase starting September 24 from brands like Acer, ASUS, Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, Samsung and others. All laptops featuring Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors and running the latest version of Windows are eligible to receive Copilot+ PC features as a free update starting in November. These laptops will come with up to 32GB RAM.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Intel Core Ultra 200V: What's with the performance?



Intel Core Ultra 200V CPU has four P-cores and four E-cores. Intel, with the P core, focuses on efficient performance, featuring AI-based management, an enhanced memory subsystem, PPA optimisations, and up to 12 MB of shared L3 cache and 5.1 GHz Max Turbo Frequency. On the other hand, the E cores are Intel's most efficient performant architecture, with up to 4 MB shared L2 cache and 2x AI throughput from four 128-bit FP & SIMD vector. The E core offers up to 3.7 GHz Max Turbo Frequency.



Intel Arc graphics have got a big boost in the new Lunar Lake series. The built-in Intel Arc GPU delivers power-efficient DirectX 12 Ultimate performance leveraging LPDDR memory on package. Intel XeSS (Xe Super Sampling) and Intel XMX (XeMatrix eXtensions) AI engines provide AI upscaling and ray tracing performance for graphics.

Intel Core Ultra 200V series claims to deliver low-power performance for AI PCs with up to 120 total platform TOPS (tera operations per second) across central processing unit (CPU), graphic processing unit (GPU) and neural processing unit (NPU) . The fourth-generation NPU is claimed to be up to 4x more powerful than the previous generation. Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors claim up to 3x the performance per thread and up to 80% peak performance uplift, and up to 20 hours of battery life in productivity use cases.