 Intel lunar lake CPUs make big AI promise- Here's how it will challenge Qualcomm, Apple
Intel's upcoming Lunar Lake CPUs promise threefold AI performance boost, set to debut on 80+ laptop models, challenging Qualcomm and Apple chips.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 23 2024, 12:34 IST
Icon
Intel's Lunar Lake CPUs, arriving in Q3 2024, promise three times better AI performance than Meteor Lake. (Intel )

Intel is gearing up to roll out its highly anticipated Lunar Lake CPUs later this year, marking the next phase in the evolution of laptop computing. These processors, slated to succeed the current Meteor Lake chips, promise a significant leap in AI performance, reportedly surpassing their predecessors by over threefold.

Microsoft's Copilot+ PCs to Leverage Advanced AI Capabilities

The buzz around Lunar Lake intensified recently with Microsoft's announcement of Copilot+ PCs, set to hit the market soon with enhanced AI capabilities. Intel, in sync with this trend, is updating its upcoming processor line to support these features, slated to be integrated into over 80 laptop models from more than 20 OEMs.

With an eye on shipping over 40 million AI PC chips this year, Intel's focus is on bolstering both processing power and efficiency. The new Lunar Lake CPUs are touted to feature revamped CPU cores, alongside a cutting-edge Intel Xe2 GPU architecture capable of over 60 tera operations per second (TOPS), and an upgraded NPU supporting over 45 TOPS.

The potential of these advancements is significant, with Intel projecting the next-gen AI PCs to handle over 500 machine learning models, delivering a cumulative performance exceeding 100 TOPS. As the competition heats up, Lunar Lake chips are poised to vie for market share against Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chips and Apple's MacBook models powered by M3 (and potentially M4) chips.

Intel Upgrades Lineup to Support Next-Gen Features

Intel claims Lunar Lake's prowess, boasting 1.4x faster performance than the Snapdragon X Elite in specific workloads. However, the true test lies ahead as consumers await hands-on comparisons to ascertain the best AI performance.

In addition to power-packed performance, Lunar Lake CPUs are anticipated to usher in improvements in power efficiency, with projected reductions of up to 30 percent and 20 percent in power consumption during Microsoft Teams conferencing, compared to rival processors Ryzen 7 7840U and Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, respectively.

Intel's promise of breakthrough battery life through advanced low-power islands hints at an exciting era of enhanced mobility and productivity. While competitors like Qualcomm and Apple tout their own efficiency achievements, Intel's strides in this domain signal a compelling choice for consumers seeking both power and longevity in their devices.

With more details expected to emerge in the coming months, the tech world eagerly awaits the arrival of Intel's Lunar Lake CPUs, poised to redefine the landscape of laptop computing.

First Published Date: 23 May, 12:34 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets