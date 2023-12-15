Icon
Home Tech News Intel Unveils Server, PC Chips in Bid to Join AI Gold Rush, But Faces Tough AMD, Nvidia Test

Intel Unveils Server, PC Chips in Bid to Join AI Gold Rush, But Faces Tough AMD, Nvidia Test

Intel Corp., the biggest maker of personal computer processors, announced new chips for PCs and data centers that the company hopes will give it a bigger slice of the booming market for artificial intelligence hardware.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Dec 15 2023, 06:34 IST
Icon
Lenovo Intel IdeaPad Duet 3 to Xiaomi Pad 5, top 5 amazing tablet deals on Amazon
image caption
1/5 The Lenovo Intel IdeaPad Duet 3 is available on Amazon for just Rs. 29999 instead of Rs.45000 with a 33% initial discount. The tablet comes with a 10.3 inch WUXGA display with 340 nits brightness and 96% sRGB. It provides up to 9 hours of battery life. The Lenovo tablet features a 30 Wh battery, 2 MP Rear Camera, 5 MP front camera, and Dual Speakers with Dolby Audio. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 The realme Pad X WiFi+5G Tablet is currently available on Amazon for a 38% initial discount. The initial discount reduces its price to just Rs. 27999 from Rs. 44999. The tablet is powered by an efficient Snapdragon 6 nm 5G processor. The 8340 mAh long-lasting battery on this tablet and a massive 27.81 cm (10.95) WUXGA+ Full View display, even enhances its features. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet: This is an 11-inch display tablet that is currently available on Amazon for just Rs. 23999 instead of Rs. 39000. With a 38% initial discount this tablet is pretty much affordable for the customers. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Xiaomi Pad 6 is an amazing tablet that is available on Amazon with a 31% initial discount making its price drop to just Rs. 28999 instead of Rs. 41999. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 870 Octa-Core Processor. It also features an 8840 mAh high-capacity battery. (Amazon)
Intel Corp
5/5 Amazon is offering a 37% initial discount on Xiaomi Pad 5 making the price of the tablet drop to just Rs. 23999 instead of Rs. 37999. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Octa-core processor and an 8720mAh battery.  (Amazon)
Intel Corp
icon View all Images
Intel’s new product with the most to prove may be the Gaudi 3, the latest installment of a line that competes with Nvidia Corp.’s industry-leading H100. (REUTERS)

 Intel Corp., the biggest maker of personal computer processors, announced new chips for PCs and data centers that the company hopes will give it a bigger slice of the booming market for artificial intelligence hardware.

The lineup includes updated Xeon server chips — the second overhaul of that processor in less than a year — that use less electricity while boosting performance and memory, the company said in a statement Thursday. Intel's Ultra Core chips for laptops and desktop computers, meanwhile, will let PCs process AI functions directly. 

Intel's new product with the most to prove may be the Gaudi 3, the latest installment of a line that competes with Nvidia Corp.'s industry-leading H100. These chips — known as AI accelerators — help companies develop chatbots and other rapidly proliferating services. Gaudi 3 is on schedule for release in 2024, and Intel said that it will outperform the H100.

Intel shares rallied as much as 5.6% in New York trading following the announcement, outpacing a 3.1% gain by the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index. 

Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger is counting on AI features to help reinvigorate growth at Intel, which has suffered from past missteps and a broader PC slump. But he faces tougher competition than ever. Longtime rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has snatched market share in PCs and servers, and some of Intel's largest customers are now designing their own chips in-house. 

At the same time, Nvidia has become a dominant force in data center chips with its AI accelerators. The products have sent sales soaring and propelled Nvidia's valuation above $1.1 trillion. It's now on course to overtake Intel in total revenue this year for the first time, according to analysts' projections. For decades, Intel was the biggest chipmaker in the world. 

AMD also is playing catch-up with Nvidia in AI accelerators. Its version of that product, the MI300, will debut next year. AMD unveiled the chip at an event last week and announced that the market for AI accelerators could climb to more than $400 billion in the next four years.

Intel looks to gain an edge by shifting more AI processing toward devices, rather than data centers. The new Ultra Core chips, which do just that, will be available in roughly 230 PC models from manufacturers such as Dell Technologies Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. starting as soon as Thursday, Intel said.

Another shift could help Intel. For now, the AI industry has concentrated on developing chatbots and services through a process called training, which involves bombarding the software with data. In the future, companies may be more focused on actually running their completed software — something that can be handled with Xeon processors in data centers and with PC chips, Intel said. 

“A few people create models — lots of people use them,” Gelsinger told the audience at an event in New York. AI will be handled by PCs and other gadgets because of the high costs of data centers, he said. Sending data over the internet also limits the responsiveness of systems, he said.

But running AI software on a laptop can quickly drain the battery. To mitigate that risk, the new Core parts will run more efficiently and — in their highest-end configuration — provide more than 10 hours of life even during the most demanding tasks, Intel said.

Intel's Xeon range will get new components that make them 42% better at running AI-related workloads than the previous generation, the company said. That predecessor was rolled out in January 2023.

Overall, the component will be 36% better when measured by performance per watt of electricity, Intel said. And even more new versions of the Xeon line will be ready in the first half of next year, the company said, part of Intel's push to speed up product releases.

Gelsinger aims to turn around the company and restore it to prominence in the semiconductor industry, which he believes will grow to a trillion dollars in sales by the end of the decade. He assured the audience Thursday that his comeback plan is working.

“We're going to do a decade of semiconductor work in four years,” he said. “That's pretty crazy. We're on track, baby.”

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Dec, 06:34 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer: Did it give away the Grand Theft Auto 6 prologue mission? Check details
Destiny 2
Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now
Fortnite
Fortnite Virtual Concert: The Weeknd's Avatar Can Be as Good as the Real Thing Is
Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Zelda
10 best games of 2023: Baldur's Gate, The Legend of Zelda and Cocoon shine in a great year
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon