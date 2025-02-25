Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Intel unveils Xeon 6 processors with P-Cores, promising big AI and performance gains: Details

Intel unveils Xeon 6 processors with P-Cores, promising big AI and performance gains: Details

Intel Xeon 6700 and 6500 Series processors with P-Cores are official – Here’s what they offer.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Feb 25 2025, 10:50 IST
Intel unveils Xeon 6 processors with P-Cores, promising big AI and performance gains: Details
The Intel Xeon 6700P and 6500P are the newest additions to the Xeon 6 family. (Intel)

Intel, on February 24, announced brand-new additions to the Xeon 6 processor lineup, introducing new Xeon 6 chipsets with performance-focused P-cores alongside new Ethernet solutions. The company states that this move aims to meet the growing demands of next-generation workloads, such as artificial intelligence, which require both high performance and efficient computing.

Intel has made bold claims regarding these processors, stating that the Xeon 6 family delivers the industry's best CPU for AI while simultaneously improving efficiency and reducing the cost of ownership. Here's what you need to know about Intel's latest products.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Check details
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹94,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹69,998
Check details

Also Read: Oppo Find X8 Ultra and Find X8 launching soon with advanced features and camera upgrades

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Intel Xeon 6700 and 6500 Series Processors with P-Cores

These processors offer up to 1.4 times better performance compared to the previous generation. Intel claims that this improvement enables a wide range of use cases, including enterprise applications.

Additionally, Intel states that the Xeon 6 is the foundational CPU for AI systems and pairs exceptionally well with GPUs, serving as the host node CPU. The company has also directly compared its performance to AMD EPYC processors, claiming that Xeon 6 delivers up to 1.5 times better performance in AI inference on-chip while using one-third fewer cores.

Overall, due to its efficiency, the Xeon 6 results in a 68% reduction in total cost of ownership.

Xeon 6 For Network and Edge

The Intel Xeon 6 Network and Edge processor uses Intel's built-in accelerators for virtualised radio access networks. These built-in accelerators support virtualised radio access networks, media AI, and network security, addressing the growing demand for network and edge solutions.

Intel claims that the Xeon 6 SoCs deliver up to 2.4 times the RAN capacity and a 70% improvement in performance per watt compared to the previous generation. This is largely attributed to Intel's vRAN Boost technology.

In addition, Intel Xeon 6 processors with P-cores also deliver compute to support small to midsize generative AI models for inferencing, fine-tuning, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) use cases, the company said.

Furthermore, Intel states that the Xeon 6 is the industry's first server SoC with a built-in media accelerator, called the Intel Media Transcode Accelerator, enabling up to 14x performance per watt compared to the Intel Xeon 6538N.

Also Read: iOS 18.4 beta officially rolls out: Know about new features and upgrades

New Intel Ethernet Solutions

Intel has also introduced new Ethernet solutions alongside the Xeon 6 processors. The company unveiled two new Ethernet controller and network adapter product lines to address the growing demand for enterprise, telecommunications, cloud, high-performance computing, edge, and AI applications.

The initial availability includes dual-port 25GbE PCIe and OCP 3.0-compliant adapters, with more expected later this year.

The two new products are:

  • Intel Ethernet E830 Controllers and Network Adapters: These offer up to 200GbE bandwidth, flexible port configurations, and precision timing capabilities, including Precision Time Measurement (PTM).
  • Intel Ethernet E610 Controllers and Network Adapters: These provide 10GbE SET connectivity, optimised for control plane operations, simplifying network deployments while maintaining power efficiency.

Intel's AI-Focused Strategy And Adoption

Intel has positioned the Xeon 6 lineup to capitalise on the expanding AI market. The company aims to achieve this by delivering high performance across traditional machine learning tasks, small and generative AI models, and GPU-accelerated workloads, while maximising CPU capacity.

Xeon 6 processors have already seen adoption across the data centre ecosystem. Currently, more than 500 designs are either available or in progress.

The company further mentioned that server solutions, software, and services will be offered by leading companies, including AT&T, Verizon, Cisco, Dell, Samsung, Ericsson, HP Enterprise, Lenovo, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, Broadcom, and others.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Feb, 10:50 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 drops MyUniverse mode show intros, leaves future return possibility open for updates
GTA 6

Counting down to GTA 6? Rockstar's exciting lineup will keep you hooked until its release
GTA 5 PC

GTA 5 PC players to get the biggest free update with HSW upgrades, new vehicles, and GTA+ perks
Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4: Release date, new villain, gameplay changes, and everything coming to the looter-shooter
GTA 6

GTA 6 may feature DJ Khaled, ScHoolboy Q, and T-Pain on its in-game radio stations

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets