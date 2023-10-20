International Observe the Moon Night event: NASA shows when, where and how to watch event

Have you ever heard of an event where people from all over Earth gather together just to observe the Moon - virtually? Well, every year NASA organizes International Observe the Moon Night, which is an annual public event and it is sponsored by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Mission, the Solar System Exploration Division at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, and other NASA and astronomical organizations. Know when and where can you watch this Moon event:

When, Where and How to Watch International Observe the Moon Night Event

For those eager to know more about the latest lunar event, a NASA TV Broadcast has been scheduled for this year's International Observe the Moon Night. You can tune in at 7 p.m. EDT / 23:00 UTC on October 21, 2023, and embark on a lunar journey that connects people across the globe through their shared love for the Moon. Know more about this exciting event in detail:

International Observe the Moon Night event:

International Observe the Moon Night is a remarkable global event that unites Moon enthusiasts and curious individuals from all corners of the world. This annual celebration invites people to delve into the captivating world of lunar science and exploration, take part in celestial observations, and pay tribute to their cultural and personal connections to Earth's celestial companion.

The beauty of this event is its accessibility. Anyone, regardless of location, can join in the lunar festivities. Participants have the flexibility to attend or host virtual or in-person events or simply observe the Moon from the comfort of their homes. The global lunar community comes together through various platforms, including the event's Facebook page, social media channels using #ObserveTheMoon, and the International Observe the Moon Night Flickr group.

Objectives of International Observe the Moon Night are:

As per NASA, the main goals of this Annular International Observe the Moon Night are:

Unite People Across the Globe: This event serves as a celebration of lunar observation, science, and exploration, bringing together people worldwide who share a passion for the Moon.

Raise Awareness of NASA's Lunar Programs: It provides a platform to disseminate information about NASA's lunar science and exploration initiatives, making these endeavors more accessible to the public.

Empower Space Education: International Observe the Moon Night empowers people to delve into the realm of Moon and space science, using Earth's Moon as a starting point for their journey of exploration and discovery.

Share Moon-Inspired Stories: The event encourages the sharing of Moon-inspired stories, images, artwork, and more, fostering a creative connection to our celestial neighbor.

Inspire Continued Lunar Observation: By sparking interest in lunar observation, this celebration extends its impact to the broader sky and the world around us, encouraging ongoing exploration.

Support Lunar Enthusiasts: International Observe the Moon Night embraces and supports all individuals interested in learning more about the Moon and connecting with this celestial wonder.

