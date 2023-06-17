International Yoga Day: 5 must-have apps for a perfect workout schedule

International Yoga Day is is celebrated on June 21 all over the world since 2015 and the occasion is coming up fast in our calendars. The intent behind having a Yoga Day was to raise awareness about its benefits for physical and mental well-being. If you are planning to include Yoga in your daily workout routine, then apps can be the perfect way for you to move forward as they will provide all the guidance that you will need. Here, we have curated a list of 5 amazing Yoga apps that are a must for a perfect schedule. From Medito, 5 Minute Yoga to Prenatal Yoga for pregnancy – these apps will help to heal and boost your wellness phenomenally.

Medito

With this app, you can find guided and non-guided meditations from the Medito Foundation and various other organizations such as UCLA, all of which are based on ancient as well as recent meditation techniques. From beginners to well-versed Yoga practitioners, this app has something for everyone. It even offers free music for your Yoga routines.

Asana Rebel: Get in shape

This app is for anyone who wants to get fit, lose weight, and start a healthy lifestyle. It comes with more than 100 workouts depending on your need.

Track Yoga – A Simple Yoga App

Whether you'd like to lose weight, gain flexibility, fight depression or get a great workout -- this app has sessions according to your need. Yoga classes are grouped together to help you achieve specific goals such as Beginners Mind, Flexibility Series, Full Body Fitness, and Yoga for Depression.

5 Minute Yoga

Don't have time to practice long sessions of Yoga on a daily basis? This app is meant for you! 5 Minute Yoga app is ideal for those wanting quick and easy daily yoga workouts. To help keep your yoga practice quick but effective a timer function ensures all poses are performed for the correct amount of time. Interestingly, every session takes less than 5 minutes.

Prenatal Yoga

During pregnancy, it is crucial to be fit and healthy. However, it needs guidance and the right technique to practice Yoga. The Prenatal Yoga | Down Dog app offers Yoga workout sessions for each trimester appropriate for where you are in your prenatal journey. It comes with the support of 6 English-speaking voices as well as 9 other languages.