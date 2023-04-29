Home Tech News iOS 17 set to change Wallet and Health Apps on your iPhone

iOS 17 set to change Wallet and Health Apps on your iPhone

iOS 17 is expected to bring several important changes to Wallet and Health App on iPhones. What's coming? Read on.

By: DIVYA
| Updated on: Apr 29 2023, 19:21 IST
Top iOS 17 features that are likely to hit your iPhones SOON
image caption
1/5 A Twitter user "analyst941" has released a long list of expected iOS 17 features. First of all, they suggest additional settings for the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display.  (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 There will be some changes to Dynamic Island too. One of those is Siri, which is set to be relocated from the bottom of the iPhone screen to the Dynamic Island. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
3/5 Moreover, iPhone users are expected to get additional filters for Focus modes, "additional options" for managing notifications, and Custom Accessibility settings to offer total control over the UI and layout of your iPhone. (HT Tech)
iOS 16
4/5 iOS 17 is also expected to bring a new journaling app that enables users to record their daily activities. Plus, iOS will also bring UI changes to the Health app, including the "Favorites" interface. (Unsplash)
iPhone
5/5 Apart from this, Car Key improvements and more car implementations in the Wallet app, Camera app changes, ARKit API's/frameworks, and heavily improved features for Search and Spotlight. In short, this iOS 17 makeover is expected to change the iPhone experience for users forever.  (Pexels)
iOS 17
View all Images
iOS 17 is expected to be announced during the Apple WWDC keynote on June 5. (Unsplash)

Undoubtedly, from all that is being reported so far, iOS 17 is going to be one of the biggest updates for iPhone users for quite some time. Considering that iOS 17 was initially dismissed as being of little importance in terms of standout changes, it is now being surmised it will alter a huge number of critical features on the handset. As the announcement date of iOS 17 draws near, the excitement, and expectations, are getting higher and higher. Several leaksters and Apple analysts have come up with their mockups that are helping us to imagine what the next iOS 17 may hold. Recently, leaker @analyst941 has suggested that the Wallet and Health apps are expected to get a redesign with the iOS 17 update. In fact, the leaker has gone so far as to share some mockups supposedly depicting the design alterations that are anticipated to be implemented.

Wallet App expected to change with iOS 17

As per the leaked images of the Wallet app mockup, the navigation bar located at the bottom of the interface categorizes different functions available in the app and includes Cards, Cash, Keys, IDs, and Orders. Additionally, there is a "Passes & More" tab that users will be able to swipe down to access a search interface to locate a specific card or pass. Apart from that, there is a"Transactions" button there. According to the leaker, more features will be added in the future.

This proposed design for the Wallet app would offer functional improvements to the user compared to the current design, like finding certain features, such as passes and order details.

Health App expected changes with iOS 17

Talking about the Health app, its "Favorites" section under "Summary" will undergo a redesign featuring a card-style interface, @analyst941 suggested. The shared expected design suggests that the visual data displayed on each card will include coloured graphs, tables, and other relevant information.

The likelihood of some, if not all, these changes actually being rolled out are high. This has been indicated by none other than Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He claimed, "Wallet indeed getting a revamp." However, whether all of these changes will actually hit the Wallet and Health apps on iPhones or not will be confirmed only with the official announcement of iOS 17, which is expected during the WWDC keynote on June 5.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 19:21 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets