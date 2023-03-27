Home Tech News iOS 17 strategy changed! 'Nice to have' features for iPhones expected

iOS 17 strategy changed! 'Nice to have' features for iPhones expected

Apple Analyst Mark Gurman has suggested a major change in the plans for iOS 17 release. This is what you may get.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 27 2023, 11:07 IST
iOS 17 may have some “nice to have” features on your iPhone. (Unsplash)

Apple has changed the strategy for the iOS 17 release in a major way! According to Mark Gurman's previous statements back in January 2023, the next iOS 17 update may not be as significant as previous iPhone updates, as the company is prioritizing its highly anticipated mixed-reality headset. Now in his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman says that Apple altered its approach to iOS 17 during the later stages of development by introducing a number of fresh features.

“When Apple set out to develop iOS 17, the initial thinking was to call it a tuneup release — one focused more on fixing bugs and improving performance than adding new features (not unlike the approach the company took with Snow Leopard on Mac OS X back in 2009),” Mark Gurman mentioned. The aim was to avoid repetition of the issues encountered with iOS 16, an update that experienced glitches.

With the latest development process, Gurman suggested that the iOS 17 release is now expected to bring several “nice to have” features for your iPhones this year. Despite the absence of a prominent enhancement such as the revamped lock screen introduced last year with the iOS 16, the goal of the software - known as "Dawn" - is to address numerous highly requested features by users.

When will iOS 17 update will be released?

Just like the previous iPhone software updates, the next big update of iOS 17 is expected to be announced at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, which will likely be held in June 2023. From the upcoming iPhone 15 to iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and some other previous iPhones will get this update.

Possible improvements and novel features that the update may bring include a next-gen CarPlay interface, Siri modifications, the ability to sideload and access alternate app stores, support for Apple's mixed-reality headset, and additional capabilities. As the release date for iOS 17 approaches, you can expect some other expected features.

First Published Date: 27 Mar, 09:22 IST
