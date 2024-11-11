iOS 18.1 brings ‘inactivity reboot’ to iPhones: Your phone will lock down if…

iOS 18.1 was recently rolled out by Apple for eligible iPhone users. The much awaited iOS 18.1 not only brought Apple Intelligence to iPhone users but also a bunch of new features and tools. As iPhone users wait for the next set of AI tools with iOS 18.2, AppleInsider has reported about a hidden security feature introduced by iOS 18.1 that could significantly enhance the protection of your iPhone. The feature, known as the ‘inactivity reboot', automatically restarts the device when it has been asleep for an extended period without being unlocked. This is believed to be a measure designed to protect user data from forensic access by law enforcement or malicious actors.

iPhones gets security boost

The inactivity reboot is thought to function similarly to a security measure found on Macs, known as ‘hibernation mode'. On Macs, this feature saves the device's state to disk in case of a power failure or battery depletion, ensuring no unsaved data is lost. Similarly, on iPhones, the inactivity reboot flushes the device's last state, effectively clearing open apps or data, making it more difficult for anyone to extract information from the device, especially if it has been locked for a while.

This additional security measure is expected to make brute-force attempts and other unauthorised forensic methods more challenging. The reboot timer is triggered solely by inactivity, meaning it operates independently of network connections or whether the device is plugged in for charging.

