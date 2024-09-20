iOS 18.1 public beta brings these Apple Intelligence features for iPhones users
Apple has released the iOS 18.1 public beta and introduced early Apple Intelligence features for testing. Some key features will arrive in future updates.
Apple has introduced the iOS 18.1 public beta, following the earlier release of iOS 18 stable to compatible devices. This new version is now available for public testing, building on previous developer-only access. A key focus of this update is Apple's generative AI, branded as Apple Intelligence, which is gradually being introduced to users. Not all of these features are active right away, and the company has noted that the release is primarily for testing purposes.
What's included in the iOS 18.1 beta?
The iOS 18.1 public beta brings several early-stage Apple Intelligence features, but the update is still in development. Bugs may be present, making it less than ideal for use as a primary system. Notably, Apple Intelligence is currently available only in the US English language, with support for additional languages expected by December.
Apple Intelligence features you can try now
Among the initial Apple Intelligence tools now available are the ability to transcribe phone calls and audio notes through the Notes app. Users can also access AI-driven writing tools, such as proofreading, summarising, and rewriting. Other features include email prioritisation, smart replies, notification summaries, and photo management through clean-up tools. Users can create memories from photos using text prompts. Additionally, a redesigned Siri now allows requests to be typed.
Upcoming features and device compatibility
Several anticipated Apple Intelligence features will arrive later. These include ChatGPT integration, Genmoji for creating personalised emojis, an Image Playground for image generation, and an improved Siri capable of understanding more personalised contexts.
To access the iOS 18.1 public beta, users should navigate to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates, where the iOS 18.1 update can be installed. Those interested in Apple Intelligence can sign up through Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri > Join the Apple Intelligence waitlist. Supported devices include the iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro models, as well as iPads and Macs with M1 chips or newer.
