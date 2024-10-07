 iOS 18.1 release date: Here’s when iPhone users may get Apple Intelligence | Tech News
iOS 18.1 update will bring the first set of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Oct 07 2024, 07:26 IST
As per Apple analyst Gurman, iPhone users will get iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence on October 28. (9to5Mac)

iOS 18 was a major update for iPhone users as it came with a range of new features and improvements. However, iPhones users, especially iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series users, are desperately waiting to install iOS 18.1 as it brings the much-awaited Apple Intelligence. Unveiled at WWDC 2024, Apple Intelligence was supposed to debut with the iOS 18 but the company had to delay the rollout of AI features. As revealed through the beta release, the first set of Apple Intelligence features will arrive with iOS 18.1 that was said to be available by the end of October and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has given a date on which Apple may release the big update. As per Apple analyst Gurman, iPhone users will get iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence on October 28.

iPhone users to get first taste of Apple Intelligence later this month

In his latest addition of Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that Apple will likely release the big update with Apple Intelligence this month although the rumoured date of October 28 is later than initially expected. Gurman believes that the tech giant is taking some extra time to make sure that the roll out is smooth and its AI cloud servers are prepared for a surge in traffic.

As mentioned earlier, the iOS 18.1 update will bring the first set of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The features that iPhone users will get includes enhanced writing tools for rewriting, summarising, and proofreading text, along with new Siri user interface.

In addition to this, the report also suggests that users may also get notification summaries for various apps, including Messages and Mail, and a new "Clean Up" tool in the Photos app.

