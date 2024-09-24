iOS 18.1 release date India: Here’s when iPhone users may get Apple Intelligence

iOS 18 was released for users in India and around the globe a week after the iPhone 16 launch event earlier this month. Although iOS 18 came with a range of improvements and a bunch of new features, it was missing the much-awaited Apple Intelligence. According to the beta releases, a few of the Apple Intelligence features will be available for eligible iPhone users with the iOS 18.1. As iPhone users wait for the new AI features, a report by MacRumors gives a tentative timeline on when you can expect the iOS 18.1 to arrive.

iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence likely to arrive in late October

At the Apple Glowtime 2024 event, where the company unveiled the new iPhone 16, it was announced that the iOS 18.1 will arrive in October. However, Apple did not give a specific timeline. Based on the timings of previous updates, it can be predicted that iOS 18.1 will arrive after October 20. To recall, iOS 17.1, iOS 16.1, iOS 15.1 and iOS 14.1, all arrived between October 20 and 25.

iOS 18.1 release: Compatible phones

iOS 18.1 will be available for all the iPhones that received the iOS 18. However, Apple Intelligence is only limited to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone models that will receive the iOS 18.1 in India include - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro ,iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and iPhone SE (second generation or later).



