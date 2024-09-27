iOS 18.1 releasing next month: iPhone users to get iOS 18.0.1 first, here’s why

iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro model users around the globe are desperately waiting for the iOS 18.1 release that will bring the much awaited Apple Intelligence. Although iOS 18.1 will be available to every eligible iPhone, only a few among those will get Apple's AI suit. At the Apple Glowtime 2024 event, where the company unveiled the new iPhone 16, it was announced that the iOS 18.1 will arrive in October. However, Apple did not give a specific timeline. Based on the timings of previous updates, it can be predicted that iOS 18.1 will arrive after October 20. To recall, iOS 17.1, iOS 16.1, iOS 15.1 and iOS 14.1, all arrived between October 20 and 25. As iPhone users wait for iOS 18.1, a new report by 9to5Mac suggests that Apple will roll out iOS 18.0.1 first.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: 5 reasons to wait for powerful Apple mid-ranger

iOS 18.0.1 coming soon

9to5Mac report suggests that Apple is currently testing iOS 18.0.1 and it is still in early stages. This update is expected to address several bugs reported by iPhone and iPad users, arriving two and a half weeks after the launch of iOS 18 for iPhones.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Since the debut of iOS 18 earlier this month, a few minor bugs and glitches have surfaced. Some users of iOS 18 and the iPhone 16 have reported issues with touchscreen responsiveness, as we noted this week.

Also read: Meta Orion AR glasses break cover: What is it and how it can change the way you work

While iOS 18.0.1 will primarily focus on bug fixes and enhancements, Apple is also developing iOS 18.1. This upcoming update will introduce the first Apple Intelligence features, along with several other changes. Apple has stated that iOS 18.1 is set to be released sometime in October.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!