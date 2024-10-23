iOS 18.1 releasing soon: Apple gearing up to roll out iOS 18.2 to developers

Apple recently launched iOS 18 for eligible iPhones but left out key features related to Apple Intelligence. The company focused on resolving bugs to ensure the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) components function properly in future updates.

iOS 18.1 RC Released for Developers and Testers

Yesterday, Apple released the iOS 18.1 Release Candidate (RC) version to registered developers and public software testers. The RC version addresses issues identified during the beta testing phase. Apple appears close to finalising the iOS 18.1 update and aims to make it available to users next week, on October 28, provided no further bugs are discovered.

The rollout of iOS 18.1 follows a pattern established in previous years, where Apple typically launches major updates in late October. The RC version marks the last beta ahead of the full public release. According to industry analyst Mark Gurman, the launch is anticipated for Monday, October 28, though it may take an extra day or two if unexpected issues arise.

New Features Coming in iOS 18.2

Following the public release of iOS 18.1, Apple is expected to stick to its established schedule of quickly launching the next software version for beta testers. Historically, this process allows users to experience new features ahead of general availability. Based on past practices, the first beta version of iOS 18.2 could debut as early as Tuesday, October 29. However, it might also be delayed until November 4, depending on other product launches, such as the anticipated M4 Macs next week.

Initially, Apple will release the iOS 18.2 beta to developers, with a public beta following soon after. Users can expect several new features in this upcoming update. The primary focus will remain on Apple Intelligence enhancements, building on the initial offerings introduced in iOS 18.1.

Among the expected features for iOS 18.2 are:

Genmoji, enabling users to create custom emojis

The Image Playground app

Integration of ChatGPT with Siri and writing tools

Contextual awareness for Siri

Visual Intelligence features for the iPhone 16 series

Significant upgrades to Apple Mail, including automatic inbox categorization

As the launch date approaches, users can look forward to trying out these new functionalities.