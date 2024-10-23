 iOS 18.1 releasing soon: Apple gearing up to roll out iOS 18.2 to developers | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News iOS 18.1 releasing soon: Apple gearing up to roll out iOS 18.2 to developers

iOS 18.1 releasing soon: Apple gearing up to roll out iOS 18.2 to developers

Apple is preparing to release iOS 18.2 beta, following the public launch of iOS 18.1, with new AI-driven features and developer access.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 23 2024, 16:17 IST
Icon
WWDC 2024 expected announcements: Apple could unveil iOS 18, AI upgrades and more
iOS 18.2 beta
1/7 WWDC 2024 location - Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017. (Apple)
iOS 18.2 beta
2/7 WWDC 2024 announcements - Apple has already announced that the WWDC 2024 will showcase advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. It is also designed to help developers by providing them insight into several frameworks, tools, features and access to Apple experts. (Unsplash)
iOS 18.2 beta
3/7 WWDC 2024 location - Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017. (Apple)
iOS 18.2 beta
4/7 WWDC 2024 announcements - Apple has already announced that the WWDC 2024 will showcase advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. It is also designed to help developers by providing them insight into several frameworks, tools, features and access to Apple experts. (Unsplash)
iOS 18.2 beta
5/7 iOS 18 - Despite not being confirmed, iOS 18 is pretty nailed on to be introduced at WWDC 2024, and it is likely to become one of the starring highlights. This is due to several AI upgrades that are in the pipeline. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it could be one of the “biggest updates in iPhone's history”. Apple could unveil a Siri powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), whereas AI could be incorporated into apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare. (Unsplash)
iOS 18.2 beta
6/7 Other software - In addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18 are also likely to see the light of day. Moreover, Apple may also unveil visionOS 2, the software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset. (Unsplash)
iOS 18.2 beta
7/7 Mac Studio, Mac Pro and other devices - Like last year, Apple may take the wraps off its new generation of Mac devices including Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Mac Mini, all of which could be powered by the new M3 chip. The iPhone maker also unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air last year but no unveil is likely this time as M3-powered MacBook Air was already launched earlier this month. (Unsplash)
iOS 18.2 beta
icon View all Images
Apple is preparing to launch iOS 18.2 beta with new features and improvements next week. (Apple)

Apple recently launched iOS 18 for eligible iPhones but left out key features related to Apple Intelligence. The company focused on resolving bugs to ensure the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) components function properly in future updates.

iOS 18.1 RC Released for Developers and Testers

Yesterday, Apple released the iOS 18.1 Release Candidate (RC) version to registered developers and public software testers. The RC version addresses issues identified during the beta testing phase. Apple appears close to finalising the iOS 18.1 update and aims to make it available to users next week, on October 28, provided no further bugs are discovered.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now

Also read: Meta bans Instagram accounts tracking private jets for Zuckerberg, Musk

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The rollout of iOS 18.1 follows a pattern established in previous years, where Apple typically launches major updates in late October. The RC version marks the last beta ahead of the full public release. According to industry analyst Mark Gurman, the launch is anticipated for Monday, October 28, though it may take an extra day or two if unexpected issues arise.

New Features Coming in iOS 18.2

Following the public release of iOS 18.1, Apple is expected to stick to its established schedule of quickly launching the next software version for beta testers. Historically, this process allows users to experience new features ahead of general availability. Based on past practices, the first beta version of iOS 18.2 could debut as early as Tuesday, October 29. However, it might also be delayed until November 4, depending on other product launches, such as the anticipated M4 Macs next week.

Also read: Apple CEO Tim Cook vows to invest big in China, meets minister in Beijing

Initially, Apple will release the iOS 18.2 beta to developers, with a public beta following soon after. Users can expect several new features in this upcoming update. The primary focus will remain on Apple Intelligence enhancements, building on the initial offerings introduced in iOS 18.1.

Also read: Apple October event may take place next week: Here's when M4 Macs may debut

Among the expected features for iOS 18.2 are:

  • Genmoji, enabling users to create custom emojis
  • The Image Playground app
  • Integration of ChatGPT with Siri and writing tools
  • Contextual awareness for Siri
  • Visual Intelligence features for the iPhone 16 series
  • Significant upgrades to Apple Mail, including automatic inbox categorization

As the launch date approaches, users can look forward to trying out these new functionalities.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 16:16 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23: How to get Magma Quake Emote

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23: How to get Magma Quake Emote
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans camp outside Rockstar Games offices: What lengths will fans go for leaks?
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Luck Royale Bolly Boli event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Luck Royale Bolly Boli event
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans enthralled by Indie open world game concept set in Scottish town Paisley
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets