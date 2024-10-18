iOS 18.1 releasing soon: iOS 18, iPhone 16 users complain of battery drain

iOS 18.1 release date is inching closer and iPhone users around the globe have been desperately waiting for the big Apple update for quite a while. While many are keen to get the latest iOS build for Apple Intelligence, a few are waiting for the iOS 18.1 update to get rid of a major issue that is affecting people worldwide. According to posts on Reddit, Apple Support Communities and MacRumors forums, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro model users are experiencing excessive and unexplainable battery drain. According to a report by MacRumors, there has been a fresh wave of complaints about excessive battery drain following iOS 18 roll out.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch in 2025: What you can expect from Apple's powerful mid-ranger

Buy Now More about Apple iPhone 16 Apple iPhone 16 Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage See full Specifications

“I'm getting horrible battery life with my new 16 Pro Max. I upgraded from a 15 Pro Max - upgraded to iOS 18 and with battery health of 99% when I sold it. With Apple quoting better battery life spec for the 16 I was excited to see how much more run time I would get. The answer? I now get 50 to 60% of time between charges vs what I got with my 1 year old 15 Pro Max. Really disappointing. All Settings the same including background refresh globally disabled, screen max refresh set to 60Hz and data locked to 4G (because for my use I see absolutely no difference in how my phone functions when I set all those settings so I might as well set them for optimal battery life). I got my 16PM on launch day so it's 19 days old now; any early days indexing and other background setup stuff should be well and truly over by now.” one user wrote.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

“Yes I own the 16 pro and battery life goes down to almost 60% from 100% halfway through the day, through no heavy use. Definitely needs to be fixed, should've kept my 15 pro!” wrote another user.

Battery drainage issues on iPhones have left many users frustrated, as diagnosing the problem proves challenging due to varying usage habits. Affected individuals have attempted a range of solutions, including disabling ProMotion, turning off the Always On display, and even resetting their devices. While some have reported improvements, many continue to face significant battery life problems despite these efforts.

Also read: Apple iPad Mini 7 vs iPad Mini 6: Know if you should consider buying the latest

Recent updates, including iOS 18.0.1 and the iOS 18.1 beta, have offered relief to some users, yet the effectiveness remains inconsistent. The root cause of these battery issues is still unclear, leading many to speculate that an underlying bug may be affecting performance. As Apple prepares for future updates, users are hopeful for a comprehensive fix that will resolve these ongoing battery concerns.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!