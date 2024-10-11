 iOS 18.1 releasing soon: iPhone users can no longer downgrade to iOS 18 | Tech News
iOS 18.1 releasing soon: iPhone users can no longer downgrade to iOS 18

As revealed through the beta release, the first set of Apple Intelligence features will arrive with iOS 18.1 that was said to be available by the end of October.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Oct 11 2024, 08:31 IST
iOS 18.1 releasing soon: iPhone users can no longer downgrade to iOS 18
iPhone users who have already upgraded to iOS 18.0.1 can no longer downgrade to iOS 18. (9to5Mac)

iOS 18.1 with much awaited Apple Intelligence will be released in the coming weeks and as iPhone users around the globe wait for the big Apple update, the company has stopped signing iOS 18. This means that iPhone users who have already upgraded to iOS 18.0.1 can no longer downgrade to iOS 18 even if they want to.

iPhone users used to jailbreak or downgrade their iOS versions in order to run third party apps, however, Apple tries to keep a maximum number of users on the latest version of its operating system to keep them safe. Vulnerabilities of older iOS versions are exposed and can be exploited by the scammers. That's why Apple recommends and tries to keep the users on the latest iOS version. Apple is known to stop signing older iOS versions within a week or two after a new update is rolled out for iPhone. When Apple stops signing an iOS version, it can no longer be installed on any iPhone.

iOS 18.1 release date: Expected to arrive in October 28

iPhones users, especially iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series users, are desperately waiting to install iOS 18.1 as it brings the much-awaited Apple Intelligence. Unveiled at WWDC 2024, Apple Intelligence was supposed to debut with the iOS 18 but the company had to delay the rollout of AI features. As revealed through the beta release, the first set of Apple Intelligence features will arrive with iOS 18.1 that was said to be available by the end of October and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has given a date on which Apple may release the big update. As per Apple analyst Gurman, iPhone users will get iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence on October 28.

As mentioned earlier, the iOS 18.1 update will bring the first set of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The features that iPhone users will get includes enhanced writing tools for rewriting, summarising, and proofreading text, along with new Siri user interface.

First Published Date: 11 Oct, 08:31 IST
