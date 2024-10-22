iOS 18.1 releasing soon: To fix this major issue for iPhone 16 series users

iOS 18.1 release date is inching closer as Apple has rolled out Release Candidate version of the iOS update. iPhone users around the globe are desperately waiting for the iOS 18.1 update that will bring the much awaited Apple Intelligence capabilities. However, several iPhone 16 series are waiting for the iOS 18.1 update to fix a frustrating bug. For those who are unaware, several iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models around the globe have been facing a massive bug that has been causing the phones to restart.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: May not be cheapest Apple Intelligence device

As we mentioned earlier this month, there have been reports of unexpected restarts affecting the new iPhone 16 models since their launch. Some users have experienced their iPhone screens becoming unresponsive or lagging when they touch them, only for the device to restart shortly after.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

This issue appears to occur at random and may also affect devices in StandBy mode. Some users have reported as many as 10 to 20 crashes a day, while others have had fewer problems. Apple has confirmed that the upcoming iOS 18.1 update will resolve the restart issue. This fix has been noted in the release notes for the iOS 18.1 release candidate.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air: RAM, camera, and other features tipped- Here's what to expect

iOS 18.1: What to expect

As mentioned earlier, the iOS 18.1 update will bring the first set of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The features that iPhone users will get includes enhanced writing tools for rewriting, summarising, and proofreading text, along with new Siri user interface.

In addition to this, the report also suggests that users may also get notification summaries for various apps, including Messages and Mail, and a new "Clean Up" tool in the Photos app.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!



