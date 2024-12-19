iOS 18.2 brings ChatGPT integration to Apple Intelligence: 3 key use cases you should know

Apple recently rolled out the stable iOS 18.2 update to eligible iPhone models. The update introduced some additional Apple Intelligence features including ChatGPT integration, which we all have been waiting for. This new collaboration between Apple and OpenAI opens the door to getting access to several advanced features and making the iPhone smarter than it already is. Since ChatGPT integration in iPhone could be a new experience for users, we have compiled all the crucial use cases through which users can take advantage of AI in their day-to-day tasks. Therefore, know-how ChatGPT integration could be beneficial.

iOS 18.2 ChatGPT integration: 3 ways to use it effectively

ChatGPT in Siri: To make Siri smarter and more efficient, Apple integrated ChatGPT that enhances the ability of voice assistance to solve user queries and manage complex tasks. Via Siri, users can direct help from ChatGPT to provide comprehensive responses. Siri can also take advantage of ChatGPT's image generation capabilities from Dall-E for an alternative to Apple's own image generation tool. ChatGPT in writing tools: With ChatGPT integrations, iPhone users can also take advantage of its capabilities within Apple's writing tools. Within the writing tool, iOS 18.2 has introduced a new “Compose” button enabling users to generate responses based on text prompts, where the response will be generated by ChatGPT. Users can also upload a file or image to ChatGPT via the compose button and prompt to solve queries. ChatGPT with Visual Intelligence: This is an iPhone 16 series feature which provides information about what's around you when the place or object is placed in front of the camera. However, to gather additional information, users can tap on the “Ask” button and write their queries where the responses will be generated by ChatGPT which will be carefully analysed by the chatbot.

Note that to access ChatGPT integration within these Apple Intelligence tools, users have to enable the ChatGPT extension. Simply go to settings on your iPhone and locate “Apple Intelligence & Siri”, then go to “Extensions” and tap on ChatGPT and turn on the toggle to take advantage of its advanced capabilities.

