iOS 18.2 released: Here are 4 things that are changing as ChatGPT enters your iPhone

iOS 18.2 release: Apple has officially rolled out iOS 18.2, ushering in a suite of new Apple Intelligence features aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the iPhone. This update not only introduces innovative tools but also extends its language support with localised English for countries like Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK.

iOS 18.2 best feature: Image Playground

One of the highlights of iOS 18.2 is the Image Playground feature. This tool empowers users to craft unique images by incorporating various elements such as themes, costumes, accessories, and settings. Users can personalise these images further by adding their own descriptions or by using photos from their library to mimic the likeness of friends or family members.

Genmoji: Personalised Emojis

The update also brings Genmoji, allowing users to generate custom emojis simply by describing them in the emoji keyboard. This feature can be taken a step further by personalising emojis to resemble specific individuals from your photo library, complete with custom accessories like hats or sunglasses, tailored to various themes.

Enhanced Writing Tools

Writing Tools receive a significant upgrade with the "Describe Your Change" option, offering users more control over their text's tone and style. This could mean adding more vibrant language to your CV or turning a standard dinner invitation into a poetic masterpiece. This functionality is integrated systemwide, enhancing both Apple's native apps and numerous third-party applications.

Siri's Deeper Integration with ChatGPT

A notable enhancement in iOS 18.2 is the deeper integration of ChatGPT with Siri. Now, Siri can recommend using ChatGPT for certain queries, directly relaying the AI's responses. Users can use ChatGPT to generate content within Writing Tools across the system and leverage its image-generation features to complement their text with visuals.

This update marks a significant step in making the iPhone not just a communication device but a powerful tool for creativity and productivity, powered by advanced AI.