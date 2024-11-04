iOS 18.2 releasing soon: Genmoji, ChatGPT and more AI features may arrive in…

iOS 18.1 was recently rolled out for eligible iPhone users around the globe and the update brought the much awaited Apple Intelligence features to iPhone users. Now, as the first set of the AI tools are available for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series users, Apple is gearing up to release the next set of features for the users. iOS 18.2 has been under testing for the past several days and as per a latest report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will likely begin to roll out iOS 18.2 for iPhones in the first week of December. The Cupertino-based tech giant already confirmed that the iOS 18.2 update will arrive in December, the report by Mark Gurman gave us a specific timeframe.

iOS 18.2 release to bring more users to Apple Intelligence

Although iOS 18.2 will come with a bunch of new AI tools, it is worth noting that it will also bring tons of users around the world to Apple Intelligence. For those who are unaware, Apple Intelligence is currently available in US English only. This means the feature can be accessed only by users to switch their language to US English. However, iOS 18.2 will expand Apple Intelligence to localised English in the U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Apart from this, iOS 18.2 will allow iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series users to access Apple Intelligence features including Genmoji that allows to create custom emoji along with Image Playground for generating custom cartoon-like images. iOS 18.2 will also allow users to transform a rough sketch into a full image in the Notes app via Image Wand. In addition to this, Siri will also get support for ChatGPT integration.



